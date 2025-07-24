Witkoff Ends Talks As Hamas Refuses Another Ceasefire

Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced his negotiating team is coming home from Qatar after Iranian backed Hamas again refused to release remaining hostages or accepts a very generous ceasefire deal.

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza. While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza. It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza," Witkoff announced Thursday afternoon.

It is unclear what "alternative options" could be, but President Donald Trump has previously warned the group not to play games. Hamas is still holding 10 living hostages and more than two dozen bodies.

"'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed," Trump warned on Truth Social in May.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" he continued.

Meanwhile, the United Nations is currently working with Hamas in the Gaza Strip to keep aid from being delivered to the local populations. Terrorists are feasting in their tunnels as they starve the hostages.

🎥WATCH: Footage reveals senior Hamas terrorists boasting about their meals in underground terror tunnels, while accusing Israel of “starvation.”



The spread shown is not part of the humanitarian aid delivered. As Hamas hoards resources and hides underground, civilians above… pic.twitter.com/ArQWphFAuo — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 23, 2025