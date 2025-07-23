Columbia University Surrenders to the Trump Administration

After failing to contain pro-terrorism, pro-Hamas mobs on campus -- specifically targeting Jewish students and violating their civil rights - Columbia University has settled with the Trump Department of Justice.

"The Trump administration has won unprecedented concessions from Columbia University in a sweeping settlement — with the Ivy League university paying more than $220 million and pledging to reverse racially discriminatory practices and resolve civil rights violations against Jewish students," the New York Post exclusively reported Wednesday night. "The settlement, under which Columbia will agree to submit to independent monitoring to ensure it is complying with merit-based hiring and admissions requirements, is likely to put pressure on other schools — like Harvard — that have crossed the White House over tolerance of extreme Jew-hatred on campus since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas against Israel."

Additionally, In April 2025, pro-terrorism rioters were sued by Columbia janitorial staff who were effectively taken hostage for hours and after a violent assault on Hamilton Hall. That lawsuit is ongoing.

One of the alleged ring leaders of the pro-terrorism mobs,Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil, was on Capitol Hill Tuesday meeting with sympathetic Democrats. The Department of Homeland Security is attempting to deport him while the State Department revokes his Green Card.

Meanwhile, Harvard continues to fight the administration in court after nearly $3 billion in federal grants were pulled from the school over ongoing civil rights violations.

