DeSantis Announces a New Role for the National Guard
Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package
Trump's Reconciliation Package Makes Good on a Key Promise to Seniors
CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting
Can Anyone Defeat Byron Donalds?
Senate Narrowly Passes Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill
CISA Responds to the Latest Threat From Iran-Linked Hackers
SCOTUS Declines First Amendment Challenge From Massachusetts Teacher
Yes, He's a Communist
Man Accused of Murdering University of Idaho Students' Fate Decided
VIP
Is North Carolina a New Pickup Opportunity With Tillis' Announcement?
Airbnb's Attempts to Ignore its Shareholders May Cost Them
End Biden’s Green Energy Scams Once and For All
Tipsheet

Trump Gives Illegal Aliens Advise About Escaping From Alligators

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 01, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking to reporters ahead of his trip to "eastern Alcatraz" on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave some interesting advice to the illegal alien criminals who will be housed there. 

Advertisement

"I guess that's the concept. This is not a nice business. I guess that's the concept," Trump said after being asked if inmates trying to escape could get eaten by alligators. "You know, the snakes are fast, but alligators, we're going to teach them how to run away from an alligator. Okay? If they escape prison, how to run away. Don't run in a straight line. Look like this. And you know what? Your chances go up about 1%. Not a good thing."

The new facility is a project between the federal government and the state of Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been working to prepare the facility for Trump's arrival.

Recommended

Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is touring the facility with Trump Tuesday. 


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting Jeff Charles
Senate Narrowly Passes Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Leah Barkoukis
Trump's Reconciliation Package Makes Good on a Key Promise to Seniors Matt Vespa
Yes, He's a Communist Guy Benson
CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
Advertisement