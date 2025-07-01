Trump Gives Illegal Aliens Advise About Escaping From Alligators

Speaking to reporters ahead of his trip to "eastern Alcatraz" on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave some interesting advice to the illegal alien criminals who will be housed there.

"I guess that's the concept. This is not a nice business. I guess that's the concept," Trump said after being asked if inmates trying to escape could get eaten by alligators. "You know, the snakes are fast, but alligators, we're going to teach them how to run away from an alligator. Okay? If they escape prison, how to run away. Don't run in a straight line. Look like this. And you know what? Your chances go up about 1%. Not a good thing."

🔥President Trump teaches illegal immigrants how to run away from alligators.



No other president could EVER do it quite like him. pic.twitter.com/6yTfZvamrd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2025

The new facility is a project between the federal government and the state of Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been working to prepare the facility for Trump's arrival.

Florida is stepping up to help increase deportations and fulfill President Trump's mandate to enforce immigration law.

Alligator Alcatraz is a secure facility in Florida that will stage criminal illegal aliens for efficient mass deportation. I gave @SteveDoocy a tour this… pic.twitter.com/jS6xK1u7Pm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 27, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is touring the facility with Trump Tuesday.

Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration.



I will continue to stand alongside our officers as they protect and defend our homeland.



Make America… pic.twitter.com/m5jWyt49v7 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 28, 2025



