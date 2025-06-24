Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
VIP
Strikes Resume After Iran Violates Trump's Ceasefire

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 24, 2025 5:55 AM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire betweeen the Israel and Iran, just two days after taking out the Iranian regime's nuclear infrastructure. Early Tuesday morning, the ceasefire went into effect.  

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!  DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!" Trump posted on Truth Social at 1:08 am Tuesday morning. 

Shortly afterward, Iran fired a number of ballistic missiles at civilians in Israel, breaking the ceasefire and denying they ever agreed to stop their assault. 

The Israeli Defense Forces resumed their air campaign against military targets in Iran after the regime sent millions of Israeli citizens into bomb shelters. 

"In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force," Israeli Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir said Tuesday morning. 

Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, which started on June 12, have been completed. 

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Security Cabinet last night, together with the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff and the Director of the Mossad, in order to report that Israel has achieved all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more. Israel has removed from over it a double existential threat – on both the nuclear issue and regarding ballistic missiles," the Prime Minster's office released in a statement Tuesday. 

"The IDF also achieved complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran, struck a severe blow to the military leadership and destroyed dozens of Iran's main regime targets. In the last several days, the IDF has also severely struck regime targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of militants from the Basij, the terrorist regime's instrument of repression, and eliminated an additional senior nuclear scientist," the statement contimues. "Israel thanks President Donald Trump and the US for their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat. In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire."

"In Operation Rising Lion, the State of Israel made great historic achievements and placed itself in the first rank of the world's major powers. This is a great success for the people of Israel and its fighters, who removed two existential threats to our country, and ensured the eternity of Israel," he concluded 

