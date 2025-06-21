BREAKING: Trump Launches Assault on Iran's Nuclear Program
In Address to the Nation, Trump Sends Another Warning to Iran

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 21, 2025 10:25 PM
Carlos Barria/Pool via AP

Speaking to the Nation from the East Room of the White House Saturday night, President Donald Trump reconfirmed the United States military "completely obliterated" Iran's nuclear sites. 

"The U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime," Trump said. “Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated...The U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime."

 "I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," he continued, flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. 

Trump thanked the U.S. military for conducting the successful strike and also praised the Israeli military for paving the way. He then issued a warning to Iran: make peace now, or face additional strikes. 

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said. "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill."

Trump concluded his remarks by thanking God. Defense Secretary Hegseth will hold a press briefing at the Pentagon Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the FBI is on high alert for potential retaliatory attacks by Iranian proxies inside the U.S. and around the world. 




Tags:

IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

