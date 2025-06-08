Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom
Bongino: We're Not Backing Down

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 08, 2025 11:00 AM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

After the National Guard descended on Los Angeles Saturday night to quell a violent leftist mob disrupting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the area, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino reassured Americans Sunday morning that deportations will continue. 

"We are not stopping or slowing down. We are not intimidated or apprehensive. Illegal immigration operations will continue, and anyone using violence to obstruct or impede these operations will be investigated and prosecuted," Bongino posted on X. "Multiple arrests have already been made, in both LA and NY, and additional investigations are ongoing, and producing results." 

"Many of these subjects will face federal charges, along with local and state charges. It will not end well for you if you choose violence. Choose wisely," he continued. 

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is praising the National Guard for their swift action as California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom issues complaints. 

"Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task," Trump said Sunday morning on Truth Social. "These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!"

