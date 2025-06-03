Trump Puts the Pressure on Rand Paul

As the Senate continues to tweak President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful" reconciliation bill, which passed the U.S. House before Memorial Day weekend, Republican Senator Rand Paul is vowing to vote against the legislation.

"I want to see the tax cuts made permanent, but I also want to see the $5 trillion in new debt removed from the bill. At least 4 of us in the Senate feel this way," Paul posted on X. "I’m all for making Trump’s tax cuts permanent, but not if we keep spending like drunken sailors. The House GOP budget doesn’t go nearly far enough. We need real cuts, real reform, and real courage to fix this debt crisis."

Trump is ramping up the pressure and pointing out Paul's opposition is support for the largest tax increase in American history.

"Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!" Trump said on Truth Social Tuesday. "Rand Paul has very little understanding of the BBB, especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming. He loves voting “NO” on everything, he thinks it’s good politics, but it’s not. The BBB is a big WINNER!!!"

The White House wants the bill passed by July 4, avoiding down to the wire issues as the original Trump tax cuts expire at the end of the year. A meeting about the legislation is slated fro Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

“The Big Beautiful Bill is NOT an annual budget bill and does not fund the departments of government. It does not finance our agencies or federal programs. Instead, it includes the single largest welfare reform in American history. Along with the largest tax cut and reform in American history. The most aggressive energy exploration in American history. And the strongest border bill in American history. All while reducing the deficit," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says.