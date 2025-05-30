'Drill Baby Drill' Just Set a New U.S. Record
Tipsheet

Undeniable: Trump's Economy Just Hit a Key Factor for Success

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 30, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

President Donald Trump's economy continues to provide good news for the American people. New inflation numbers released Friday show another decline in rising prices, combined with an increase in personal income.

"President Donald J. Trump’s economic agenda is working: inflation is down, income is up, and the trade deficit just fell by the largest amount on record. Today’s economic report follows multiple robust jobs reports, below-expectation inflation reports, and a strong bump in consumer confidence," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released in a statement Friday. "President Trump continues to prove doomsday 'experts' wrong with his America First economic agenda that’s delivering for the American people."

In addition, and two months after Liberation Day, the U.S. trade deficit is also decreasing. From the Wall Street Journal:

The U.S.'s trade deficit for goods shrank substantially in April, as new tariffs weighed on imports.

Goods imports fell by 20% to $276.1 billion, while exports rose 3.4% to $188.5 billion, the Commerce Department said.

It was the biggest one-month drop in goods imports on record.

That yielded a goods trade deficit of $87.6 billion, down from $162.3 billion in March.

The good news comes as the White House pushes the U.S. Senate to pass Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" as soon as possible in order to avoid the largest tax increase in American history.

"President Donald J. Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill — a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cement an America First agenda of prosperity, opportunity, and security into law — is one step closer to the finish line following its passage by the House of Representatives," the White House says.

