Tipsheet

Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 20, 2025 12:25 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Since the Department of Government Efficiency nixed the United States Agency for International Development after finding rampant corruption and taxpayer funding of terrorism, billionaire Bill Gates accused Elon Musk of putting the lives of children at risk and causing "millions of deaths."

During an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk responded by reminding the world Gates shouldn't be around children. 

Gates' association with Epstein, a convicted sex offender, led to his divorce. He eventually called the years long friendship a "mistake."

"In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him," Gates said. "It was just a huge mistake."

This acknowledgment comes years after Epstein’s death in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

Details about Gates' ties to Epstein have added layers to the narrative surrounding his divorce from Melinda French Gates in 2021. Reports indicate Epstein attempted to blackmail Gates in 2017, leveraging knowledge of an alleged affair between Gates and Russian bridge player Mila Antonova.

