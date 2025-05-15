FBI Director Confirms Foiled ISIS Attack on U.S. Soil

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Thursday that an ISIS plot to murder Americans in Michigan was foiled.

"I can now confirm reports that our FBI teams and partners foiled an attempted ISIS attack on one of our U.S. military bases in Warren, Michigan," Patel announced on X. "The individual, Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, plotted a mass shooting at the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) facility before multiple undercover law enforcement officers obtained information of his plans."

"Said was arrested this week and will now face charges of supporting a foreign terrorist organization, among others," he continued. "Our agents, intelligence teams, and partners acted quickly — and they saved lives. Well done to all on executing the mission."

According to the Department of Justice, Said was a former member of the Michigan National Guard.

“This defendant is charged with planning a deadly attack on a U.S. military base here at home for ISIS,” DOJ National Security Division Director Sue Bai added in a statement. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost. We will not hesitate to bring the full force of the Department to find and prosecute those who seek to harm our men and women in the military and to protect all Americans.”

Michigan Man Arrested and Charged with Attempting to Attack Military Base on Behalf of ISIS https://t.co/zC6pFFcjYo @FBIDetroit pic.twitter.com/hBHdVXd46s — FBI (@FBI) May 14, 2025

During his first term in office, President Donald Trump eradicated the ISIS caliphate in the Middle East but instances of the ideology and radicalization remains inside the U.S. and all over the world.