Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions
Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Medicaid 'Cuts'
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake...
Watch This Trump Official Completely Obliterate Politico Over Abrego Garcia
Yesterday, RFK Jr. Put Dems in Their Place on Measles and Budgeting
How James Clyburn Reacted When Asked About Joe Biden's Mental Health. It Wasn't...
VIP
California Democrat Wants Gun Control on Gun Parts
VIP
House Democrat Demonstrates Cluelessness on What Suppressors Do
Did You See the Indicted Wisconsin Judge's Defense?
This Group Wants to Make Sure DEI Is Not Used to Rebuild the...
VIP
Trump Gave Another Update About ‘Taking Over’ Gaza
Weakened Iranian Regime Resorts to Saber-Rattling
Sen. Markwayne Mullin's Response to a WaPo Reporter on That Qatari Jet Was...
There He Goes Again: Cynical Gavin Newsom Repudiates Another Element of His Own...
Tipsheet

FBI Director Confirms Foiled ISIS Attack on U.S. Soil

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 15, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Thursday that an ISIS plot to murder Americans in Michigan was foiled. 

"I can now confirm reports that our FBI teams and partners foiled an attempted ISIS attack on one of our U.S. military bases in Warren, Michigan," Patel announced on X. "The individual, Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, plotted a mass shooting at the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) facility before multiple undercover law enforcement officers obtained information of his plans."

Advertisement

"Said was arrested this week and will now face charges of supporting a foreign terrorist organization, among others," he continued. "Our agents, intelligence teams, and partners acted quickly — and they saved lives. Well done to all on executing the mission."

According to the Department of Justice, Said was a former member of the Michigan National Guard. 

“This defendant is charged with planning a deadly attack on a U.S. military base here at home for ISIS,” DOJ National Security Division Director Sue Bai added in a statement. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost. We will not hesitate to bring the full force of the Department to find and prosecute those who seek to harm our men and women in the military and to protect all Americans.”

Recommended

Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

During his first term in office, President Donald Trump eradicated the ISIS caliphate in the Middle East but instances of the ideology and radicalization remains inside the U.S. and all over the world. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer Madeline Leesman
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake News Attack on Donald Trump. Jr. Matt Vespa
Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face Matt Vespa
How James Clyburn Reacted When Asked About Joe Biden's Mental Health. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Watch This Trump Official Completely Obliterate Politico Over Abrego Garcia Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Advertisement