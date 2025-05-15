Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Medicaid 'Cuts'

As Republicans on Capitol Hill continue to work on a reconciliation bill and delivering on the extension of the 2019 Trump tax cuts (and preventing a massive tax hike), Democrats are fear mongering about so-called "cuts" to Medicaid. In typical fashion, they're getting some help from their friends in the media to push the narrative.

"The Medicaid portions of the GOP megabill would lead to 10.3 million people losing coverage under the health safety net program and 7.6 million people going uninsured, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office," POLITICO reports. "Republicans released the partial estimates Tuesday less than a half hour before the House Energy and Commerce Committee is scheduled to mark up its portion of the legislation central to enacting President Donald Trump’s agenda on taxes, the border and energy."

But there's a big piece of the story missing.

Republicans are working to kick millions of illegal aliens and ineligible individuals off of Medicaid, which Democrats are counting as "cuts." They're also trying to implement tougher work requirements.

Politico doing some Dem propaganda.



Notable that this headline didn't note that the 7.6 million includes:



➡️ 1.4M illegal immigrants

➡️ 4.8M able-bodied adults choosing not to work

➡️ 1.2M who are ineligible to receive Medicaid



Those people shouldn't be on Medicaid anyway. https://t.co/a1f9Gu6AeE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 14, 2025

During testimony on Capitol Hill this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed the issue and hit back at Democrats spreading false information.

Dem: WHY ARE YOU TAKING MEDICAID AWAY FROM MY SICK CONSTITUENTS?



RFK: WRONG!

~1 million ppl are claiming Medicaid illegally

~1 million ppl are collecting Medicaid AND Obamacare illegally.

~1 million ILLEGAL aliens are using Medicaid illegally.

-Millions of able-bodied adults on… pic.twitter.com/sBsHeEhspG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

According to the House Budget Committee, the Congressional Budget Office "estimates that the Biden-Harris Administration’s open border agenda cost federal and state taxpayers more than $16.2 billion to provide Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal aliens during the first three years of the Administration. This is a staggering increase of 124 percent compared to the same period under the Trump Administration."