Trump: We're Done Subsidizing Europe's Low Drug Prices

Speaking from the White House Monday morning, President Donald Trump declared the era of Americans subsidizing the low prescription drug prices of Europeans is over.

"The principle is simple, whatever the lowest price paid for a drug in other developed countries, that is the price that Americans will pay," Trump said before signing an executive order, adding Europeans need to pay their share of the burden for drug research and development costs.

Trump also rejected arguments he is attempting to issue price controls on pharmaceutical companies and their products.

On accusations that signing an executive order implementing Most Favored Nation prescription drug pricing is "price control," President Trump sets the record straight:



Food and Drug Administrator Dr. Marty Makary added details about how Americans have been getting "ripped off."

Here are the details of the executive order, courtesy of the White House: