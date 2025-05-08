Rubio Sends a Warning to Latest Pro-Terrorism Mob at Columbia

On Wednesday night another pro-terrorism mob took over the library at Columbia University after months of similar attacks. A number of arrests were made by the New York Police Department.

BREAKING: Masked terror supporters have taken over the Columbia library while students are trying to study for finals.



— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 7, 2025

Since January 20, the Trump administration has revoked the student visas of a number foreigners wreaking havoc on college campuses. That practice continues.

"We are reviewing the visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University’s library. Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation," Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X in response to the latest violence at Columbia.

The Department of Justice is also paying close attention.

Meanwhile, Columbia janitors held hostage by pro-Hamas agitators last year have issued a lawsuit against the university. From the New York Post: