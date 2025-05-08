Trump Confirms Which Major Country Has Made a Trade Deal
Rubio Sends a Warning to Latest Pro-Terrorism Mob at Columbia

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 08, 2025 9:45 AM
Al Drago/Pool via AP

On Wednesday night another pro-terrorism mob took over the library at Columbia University after months of similar attacks. A number of arrests were made by the New York Police Department. 

Since January 20, the Trump administration has revoked the student visas of a number foreigners wreaking havoc on college campuses. That practice continues. 

"We are reviewing the visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University’s library. Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation," Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X in response to the latest violence at Columbia. 

The Department of Justice is also paying close attention. 

Meanwhile, Columbia janitors held hostage by pro-Hamas agitators last year have issued a lawsuit against the university. From the New York Post: 

Two Columbia University custodians are suing more than 40 protesters from the Hamilton Hall riot who allegedly held them hostage — revealing chilling hand-drawn maps used in the “highly coordinated’’ attack.

Mario Torres and Lester Wilson were carrying out their regular overnight shift at the historic university building in April 2024 when the masked protesters assaulted and battered them, held them against their will and derided them as “Jew-lovers” and “Zionists,” according to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Friday.

The suit also includes new details about how the protesters planned and carried out the violent occupation of Hamilton Hall — allegedly with the help of a how-to guide titled, “Palestine Action: The Underground Manual.”

