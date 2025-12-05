Did Rep. Jim Himes Really Try to Make Martyrs Out of Narco-Terrorists?

The Democratic Party and its media allies have a penchant for picking the absolute worst people to hold up as "victims" of President Trump and his agenda.

We saw this play out earlier this year, when Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) went to the mattresses for "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Garcia is a Salvadorian national charged with human smuggling and domestic abuse. Van Hollen went so far as to travel to El Salvador to meet with the deported Garcia. Van Hollen could not be bothered to meet with the family of Rachel Morin or the unnamed 23-year-old Maryland woman, both of whom were murdered by an illegal immigrant, however.

Now Democrat Jim Himes (CT-04) is trying to make martyrs out of the narco-terrorists being targeted by the U.S. in international waters.

Dem Rep Jim Himes describes people k*lled in drug boat second strike as “two terrified men...guys that probably didn’t have a lot of economic opportunity."



They actually want you to feel sorry for the narco-terrorists. pic.twitter.com/jwmcpQTIL2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 5, 2025

"I live in a political world, and a lot of folks, if you just tell them...the President is killing narco-terrorists in the Caribbean...they'll say a lot of Americans die because of overdoses and, you know...they might say okay, I'm supportive of that," Himes said. "But what you need to do is you need to see two terrified men clinging to the wreckage of the ship...this is not Pablo Escobar out there on a boat. These are guys that probably didn't have a lot of economic opportunity, made a terrible decision to participate in the drug trade."

Ah. There's the rub.

Himes admits that the Trump administration's stated aim — to stop narco-terrorists from sending drugs of any kind to America — would play well with the American public. And rightly so. Hundreds of Americans die every day from overdoses, and the administration has declared these drug runners terrorists.

So instead of using that very honest framing, Himes wants to paint these guys as poor, downtrodden fishermen just trying to earn a living.

Unfortunately for Himes, a recently released video showed these two men were not "terrified" and "clinging to the wreckage" of their drug boat. The video showed them getting back on the boat, apparently trying to contact back up for help, and trying to salvage the drug products they were carrying.

I would ask him what his feelings are about Americans who lost their lives due to illegal drugs. And the grief & heartache they left behind. Any pity or empathy there ? — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) December 5, 2025

Clearly, there's no pity or empathy there.

Does Rep. Himes care about the Americans affected by the drugs these traffickers were trafficking?



Who’s his priority? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 5, 2025

Not the Americans.

No, we do not.

I guess democrats and rinos look at this as urban renewal. https://t.co/Slj66YAu5q pic.twitter.com/60Y6lGFCDR — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) December 5, 2025

This is what drugs do, and they bring crime and violence to our communities.

If you were a Republican anywhere in DC on J6, whether you were involved in the riot or not, Democrats wanted the feds to kick your door in.



If you're a foreign national smuggling drugs, or an illegal immigrant who engaged in human trafficking, Democrats will make excuses for… https://t.co/XFiMub4RGQ — Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) December 5, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when it comes to drug runners and human traffickers, it seems.

Okay. Enough of this criminals are victims garbage. Are these people serious? These people are murderers and drug runners. They know the risks. They are out to distribute drugs to kill American youths. Seriously? People are sticking up for drug runners? Move to the country… https://t.co/bGEJNEZGyS — 🇺🇸American Italian for Trump🇺🇸🇮🇹🇮🇹🪗🛵🍷🍕 (@JoeGBigpoppi) December 5, 2025

They saw the U.S. bomb several drug boats, and they kept making the runs. That's on them.

If Democrats want to be taken seriously, they need to stop sympathizing with and lionizing criminals and start working to protect Americans. But we don't see them doing that any time soon.

