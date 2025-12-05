Anyone Catch CNN's Embarrassing Error About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect?
Did Rep. Jim Himes Really Try to Make Martyrs Out of Narco-Terrorists?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 05, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

The Democratic Party and its media allies have a penchant for picking the absolute worst people to hold up as "victims" of President Trump and his agenda.

We saw this play out earlier this year, when Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) went to the mattresses for "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Garcia is a Salvadorian national charged with human smuggling and domestic abuse. Van Hollen went so far as to travel to El Salvador to meet with the deported Garcia. Van Hollen could not be bothered to meet with the family of Rachel Morin or the unnamed 23-year-old Maryland woman, both of whom were murdered by an illegal immigrant, however.

Now Democrat Jim Himes (CT-04) is trying to make martyrs out of the narco-terrorists being targeted by the U.S. in international waters.

"I live in a political world, and a lot of folks, if you just tell them...the President is killing narco-terrorists in the Caribbean...they'll say a lot of Americans die because of overdoses and, you know...they might say okay, I'm supportive of that," Himes said. "But what you need to do is you need to see two terrified men clinging to the wreckage of the ship...this is not Pablo Escobar out there on a boat. These are guys that probably didn't have a lot of economic opportunity, made a terrible decision to participate in the drug trade."

Ah. There's the rub.

Himes admits that the Trump administration's stated aim — to stop narco-terrorists from sending drugs of any kind to America — would play well with the American public. And rightly so. Hundreds of Americans die every day from overdoses, and the administration has declared these drug runners terrorists.

So instead of using that very honest framing, Himes wants to paint these guys as poor, downtrodden fishermen just trying to earn a living. 

Unfortunately for Himes, a recently released video showed these two men were not "terrified" and "clinging to the wreckage" of their drug boat. The video showed them getting back on the boat, apparently trying to contact back up for help, and trying to salvage the drug products they were carrying.

Clearly, there's no pity or empathy there.

Not the Americans.

No, we do not.

This is what drugs do, and they bring crime and violence to our communities.

It's (D)ifferent when it comes to drug runners and human traffickers, it seems.

They saw the U.S. bomb several drug boats, and they kept making the runs. That's on them.

If Democrats want to be taken seriously, they need to stop sympathizing with and lionizing criminals and start working to protect Americans. But we don't see them doing that any time soon.

