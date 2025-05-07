Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet

On his way out the door, President Joe Biden issued a broad pardon for Dr. Anthony Fauci, absolving him of responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic. There's plenty of evidence, and more on the way, that shows the pandemic was caused through Fauci's funding of reckless and illegal gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

As I wrote at the time for Townhall VIP:

Fauci needs a pardon because he's a criminal and his list of offenses is long. First, Fauci sent millions of American tax dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Technology through grants given to EcoHealth. The money was used to conduct dangerous and illegal gain-of-function experiments, which led to the COVID-19 pandemic. After escaping from the lab, the virus killed millions, destroyed the global economy and shattered countless lives. "Four years after the onset of the worst pandemic in 100 years, the weight of the evidence increasingly supports the lab leak hypothesis. Since the Select Subcommittee commenced its work in February 2023, more and more senior intelligence officials, politicians, science editors, and scientists increasingly have endorsed the hypothesis that COVID-191 emerged as the result of a laboratory or research related accident," the final report from the House Select Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic states. "NIH's procedures for funding and overseeing potentially dangerous research are deficient, unreliable, and pose a serious threat to both public health and national security. Further, NIH fostered an environment that promoted evading federal record keeping laws." Then, when Fauci was asked by lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the grants and funding of dangerous experiments, he repeatedly lied. We know this because the National Institutes of Health eventually admitted that the grants Fauci gave out did, in fact, go to gain-of-function research in Wuhan. "Fauci provably violated federal policies on gain-of-function and enhanced potential pandemic pathogen research, provably committed conspiracy to defraud and perjury, and probably is culpable for pandemic that killed 20+ million and cost $25+ trillion," Rutgers Professor of Chemistry Richard Ebright, who has followed Fauci closely, points out. Fauci advocated for destructive lockdowns that shattered the educations of children, inflicted a mental health crisis on American teenagers, advocated for Americans to be fired for refusing a vaccine that caused harm and didn't work, wrecked the economy and much more. Fauci committed crimes against humanity – for which Biden will make sure he pays no price.

But Republican Senator Rand Paul, who has gone toe-to-toe with Fauci over the years on this issue, is still seeking answers about his role in the pandemic.

"Dr. Fauci is going to need to come back in an explain why he made this decision...either voluntarily or involuntarily.. and explain to the American people why he decided to fund [gain of function] research in China," Paul said during an interview Wednesday. "The records are beginning to flow."

"This may be one of the greatest medical errors in modern history and he bears a large part of the responsibility for this," he continued.

Rand Paul: "Dr. Fauci is going to need to come back...either voluntarily or involuntarily...and explain to the American people why he decided to fund [gain of function] research in China."

On Monday President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ensure gain-of-function research is not funded by taxpayers.

BREAKING: @POTUS just signed an executive order protecting Americans from dangerous gain-of-function research.



The order:



— Ends any present and all future Federal funding of dangerous gain-of-function research in countries of concern like China and Iran and in foreign…