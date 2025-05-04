Did You Notice What Was Missing From This NYT Piece About This Illegal...
Tipsheet

Houthi Missile Nearly Slams Into Israel's Civilian Airport

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 04, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool

A ballistic missile fired by the Iranian backed Houthi rebels slammed into the ground just outside Israeli’s David Ben Gurion [international and civilian] airport Sunday. Israeli and American defense systems failed to intercept it from Yemen. It's one of dozens fired by the Houthis over the past 30-days, the others were successfully intercepted. 

Dangerous scrapnel fell on the airport, including the busy departures and arrival pickup areas.

The direct hit comes just days after President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth threatened Iran for the Houthis ongoing terrorism. 

"Message to IRAN:We see your LETHAL support to The Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing. You know very well what the U.S. Military is capable of — and you were warned. You will pay the CONSEQUENCE at the time and place of our choosing," Hegseth said Wednesday. 

"Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN. Any further attack or retaliation by the 'Houthis' will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there. Iran has played 'the innocent victim' of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control," Trump added. 

"They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, 'Intelligence.' Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!" Trump continued. 

