Stephen Miller Takes a Flamethrower to the Child Mutilators

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 01, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday morning, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller put the medical establishment on notice and declared the era of taxpayer funded child mutilation is over. 

"The Department of Justice is coordinating with state and local law enforcement to fight child abuse in our school systems, particularly if you do not inform the parents," Miller said from the Brady Briefing Room. "If a five year old or a six year old goes to school, or a seven year old goes to school, and the teacher tries to turn the boy into a girl, or the girl into a boy. That is child abuse, and this administration is treating that as child abuse."

"It is a gross violation of parental rights," he continued. "We are using every legal and financial tool available to us." 

This a reversal of the Biden administration's efforts to insert gender ideology into every agency of the federal government. In fact, Biden used taxpayer funded Medicaid to cover gender mutilation surgeries, including for children. 

From a 2021 Biden administration directive: 

Advancing gender-affirming care as an essential health benefit. In 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved the first ever application from a state to add additional gender-affirming care benefits to a state’s essential health benefit benchmark plan.

Reaffirming that transgender children have the right to access gender-affirming health care. In March, following state actions that aim to target parents and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender children with child abuse investigations, the Department of Health and Human Services took multiple actions to support transgender children in receiving the care they need and promised to use every tool available to protect LGTBQI+ children and support their families.

Reinforcing federal protections for transgender kids. The Justice Department announced today that it has issued a letter to all state attorneys general reminding them of federal constitutional and statutory provisions that protect transgender youth against discrimination, including when those youth seek gender-affirming care.

The Department of State is announcing that beginning on April 11, 2022, all U.S. citizens will be able select an “X” as their gender marker on their U.S. passport application. This is a major step in delivering on the President’s commitment to expand access to accurate identification documents for transgender and non-binary Americans. Information on how to apply will be available at travel.state.gov/gender.

In addition, Miller put medical schools engaging in dangerous, illegal and discrimminitory "diversity, equity and inclusion" practices on notice. 

