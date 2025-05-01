Trump-Appointed Judge Strikes Huge Blow to Administration's Immigration Agenda
Tipsheet

An Update on Dennis Prager

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 01, 2025 3:45 PM
Courtesy of Ed Morrissey, Managing Editor of HotAir

Dear Townhall readers, 

In November we informed you that Dennis Prager, a longtime Salem radio host, conservative thought leader, Townhall columnist and founder of Prager University, suffered a terrible fall. 

Advertisement

Today Salem Media has delivered an update to share about his return. 

"Dennis Prager will be delayed in his return to the airwaves, due to a setback in his recovery from a spinal cord injury," the company, which owns Townhall Media, released in a statement Thursday afternoon. "In the meantime, SRN will continue the Jack Posobiec show in the 2pm ET hour, 11am PT. Jack has done a fabulous job there for months. SRN transitioned Charlie Kirk into the Dennis Prager hours of Noon to 2pm ET on March 31st, one month ago. While it is nearly impossible to replace an icon like Dennis, our affiliates have made that transition work. Listeners love the Charlie Kirk show, while at the same time are missing Dennis." 

"We will continue to keep watching the recovery for Dennis and pray for his improvement," the statement continues. 

At Townhall.com we are also praying for Dennis' full recovery. We welcome you to join us. 

