Tipsheet

Tom Homan Gives an Update on Astonishing Border Numbers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 28, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday morning, Border Czar Tom Homan detailed the success of President Donald Trump's deportation campaign in the first 100 days of his second term. 

"Under the Biden Administration, we averaged some days 15,000 illegal entries into the United States. You know what the number was the last 24 hours? 178," Homan said. 

Further, Homan slammed former President Joe Biden for deliberately unsecuring the southern border upon taking office in January 2021. 

"I started in Border Patrol in 1984. I've been at this for over 40 years. I've worked for six presidents," Homan explained. "Joe Biden was the first president in the history of this nation who came into office and unsecured the border on purpose." 

Despite deportation success, Homan noted there is a lot of work to do and countless dangerous criminal aliens roaming the country. 

"How many illegal aliens are in the United States? At least 20 million," Homan said. "We've been speaking about 12 million for 20 years. We know we got 10.5 million that we know of came to the border. How many don't we know of?"

