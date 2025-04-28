Homan Has a Message for Those Harboring Illegal Aliens

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday morning, Border Czar Tom Homan warned public officials harboring illegal aliens will continue to be arrested and charged by federal authorities.

Advertisement

🚨The Trump administration isn't messing around



"We just arrested a judge...when you cross that line to impediment or knowingly harboring, concealing an illegal alien from ICE, you will be prosecuted, judge or not!" pic.twitter.com/igvVMCT89R — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2025

The statement comes just days after the FBI arrested two judges, one in New Mexico and one in Wisconsin, for aiding and abetting criminal aliens.

"Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X. "We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest. Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public."

The details were further explained by Attorney General Pam Bondi late last week.

🚨This is INSANE: AG Bondi announces that the New Mexico judge who has been arrested admitted to



- Taking the TDA Member's cell phone and destroyed it to protect him & destroy evidence which had images of decapitated victims



- Gave the TDA member rifles pic.twitter.com/uV4fjVsAIH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 25, 2025

Meanwhile, President Trump's deportation policy and war on the cartels continue.