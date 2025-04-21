VIP
The Establishment Is Terrified
ABC News Host Likely Regretted Asking Pitching This Question to Tom Homan
Ex-NBC News Host Pinpoints the Anti-Trump Decision That Backfired on the Media
Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights?
New CNN Polling Shows Dems Doubled Down on the Wrong Issue
The Media Is Trying to Revive Signal-gate Using Hegseth's Wife?
VIP
Democrats Have to Lie, the Truth Does Them No Favors
Trump Cabinet Member Robbed at DC Restaurant
Austin Metcalf's Father Goes Off on Influencer for Exploiting His Son's Killing
Will We See Justice?
JD Vance Reacts to Pope Francis’ Passing Shortly After Their Meeting
Fact Check: Politico's Biased, Fact-Challenged Puff Piece on Chris Van Hollen
David Hogg Said What About Democracy?!
Pope Francis Has Died
Tipsheet

Trump Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pope Francis

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 21, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation ordering all federal government flags to be flow half-staff in honor of Pope Francis, who died Monday. 

"As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," the proclamation states. 

Advertisement

"IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-first day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-ninth," it continues. 

Trump also weighed in on Truth Social and spoke about France at the annual White House Easter Egg roll. 

Vice President JD Vance, who met with Francis yesterday in Italy, reacted on X.

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him," Vance said. "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

Recommended

Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
Trump Cabinet Member Robbed at DC Restaurant Jeff Charles
The Sad Trombone Blows for Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
Fact Check: Politico's Biased, Fact-Challenged Puff Piece on Chris Van Hollen Guy Benson
ABC News Host Likely Regretted Asking Pitching This Question to Tom Homan Matt Vespa
David Hogg Said What About Democracy?! Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
Advertisement