Trump Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pope Francis

President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation ordering all federal government flags to be flow half-staff in honor of Pope Francis, who died Monday.

"As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," the proclamation states.

President Trump: "I just signed an executive order putting the flags of our country...at half mast in honor of Pope Francis. He was a good man...It's an honor to do that." pic.twitter.com/RZoeuEKtwY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 21, 2025

"IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-first day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-ninth," it continues.

Trump also weighed in on Truth Social and spoke about France at the annual White House Easter Egg roll.

‘May God Bless him and all who loved him!’ – President Donald J. Trump 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DcWxl3xDC4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025

Vice President JD Vance, who met with Francis yesterday in Italy, reacted on X.

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him," Vance said. "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."