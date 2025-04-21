So, That's Why a New Mexico Judge Had to Resign
Trump Speaks Out on Effort to Change Name of Massapequa Chiefs
'Totally Unacceptable': This Lawmaker Just Became the First Republican to Call for Pete...
Have You Heard of This 'Dark Woke' Phenomenon?
Mass Shooter Who Targeted Hispanics in Racially Motivated Assault Pleads Guilty
VIP
Proposed Iowa Gun Law Sparks Debate That Shouldn't Be a Debate
Everyone Needs to Cut RFK Jr. a Break
VIP
Trump, Melania Bring Class Back to the White House Easter Egg Roll
'Faith, Family, and Freedom': How This Year's White House Easter Egg Roll Was...
Four More Democrats Travel to El Salvador to Champion Deported MS-13 Gang Member
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer Recommends Andrew Cuomo for Criminal Prosec...
VIP
One Group of Illegal Aliens Afraid of Deportation Are Leaving the US and...
White House: 'Fake News' That They're on the Hunt for Pete Hegseth's Replacement
Was That 'Maryland Father' the Unluckiest Man Ever? Or Just a Member...
Tipsheet

'Drill, Baby, Drill!' New Project Announced in the Gulf of America

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 21, 2025 5:00 PM
Photo/Alex Brandon

Energy giant Chevron, in partnership with TotalEnergies, are wasting no time taking advantage of President Donald Trump's promotion of the oil and gas industry less than 100 days into the new administration. 

Advertisement

"TotalEnergies announces the start of production from the deepwater Ballymore field offshore U.S., in which the Company has a 40% interest alongside operator Chevron (60%)," TotalEnergies released Monday. 

Production will take place in the Gulf of America.  

"Located 120 kilometers off the Louisiana coast and launched in May 2022, Ballymore has a total daily gross production capacity of 75,000 barrels of oil per day and 50 million cubic feet of gas per day tied back to the Chevron operated Blind Faith floating production unit. At plateau, Ballymore will represent close to 30,000 boe/d net of cash-accretive production for TotalEnergies. The project utilizes existing infrastructure as well as standardized equipment to ensure lower development costs and lower emission intensity," the company explained. 

Last week President Trump issued a memo streamlining the energy permitting process, with a goal of getting new projects off the ground as quickly as possible. 

"The Presidential Memorandum signed today calls on the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), in consultation with the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) and relevant permitting agencies, to issue a plan for modernizing the technology used for Federal environmental review and permitting processes for infrastructure projects," the WHite House released. "This plan will guide agencies as they use technology to digitize permit applications, expedite reviews, enhance interagency coordination on projects, and given sponsors more transparency and predictability on project permitting schedules. This will also help agencies share information with state and tribal officials to make those permitting processes easier for project sponsors."

Recommended

Have You Heard of This 'Dark Woke' Phenomenon? Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Have You Heard of This 'Dark Woke' Phenomenon? Jeff Charles
The Sad Trombone Blows for Letitia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
Something Is Off About That Pete Hegseth Op-Ed in Politico Matt Vespa
Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer Recommends Andrew Cuomo for Criminal Prosecution Rebecca Downs
'Faith, Family, and Freedom': How This Year's White House Easter Egg Roll Was Different Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Have You Heard of This 'Dark Woke' Phenomenon? Jeff Charles
Advertisement