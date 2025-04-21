'Drill, Baby, Drill!' New Project Announced in the Gulf of America

Energy giant Chevron, in partnership with TotalEnergies, are wasting no time taking advantage of President Donald Trump's promotion of the oil and gas industry less than 100 days into the new administration.

"TotalEnergies announces the start of production from the deepwater Ballymore field offshore U.S., in which the Company has a 40% interest alongside operator Chevron (60%)," TotalEnergies released Monday.

Production will take place in the Gulf of America.

"Located 120 kilometers off the Louisiana coast and launched in May 2022, Ballymore has a total daily gross production capacity of 75,000 barrels of oil per day and 50 million cubic feet of gas per day tied back to the Chevron operated Blind Faith floating production unit. At plateau, Ballymore will represent close to 30,000 boe/d net of cash-accretive production for TotalEnergies. The project utilizes existing infrastructure as well as standardized equipment to ensure lower development costs and lower emission intensity," the company explained.

Last week President Trump issued a memo streamlining the energy permitting process, with a goal of getting new projects off the ground as quickly as possible.

"The Presidential Memorandum signed today calls on the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), in consultation with the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) and relevant permitting agencies, to issue a plan for modernizing the technology used for Federal environmental review and permitting processes for infrastructure projects," the WHite House released. "This plan will guide agencies as they use technology to digitize permit applications, expedite reviews, enhance interagency coordination on projects, and given sponsors more transparency and predictability on project permitting schedules. This will also help agencies share information with state and tribal officials to make those permitting processes easier for project sponsors."