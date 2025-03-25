There's a Topic Missing From the Annual Threat Assessment Report

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released the 2025 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community on Tuesday and detailed the report's findings during testimony on Capitol Hill.

"The 2025 Annual Threat Assessment (ATA) is the Intelligence Community’s (IC) official, coordinated evaluation of an array of threats to U.S. citizens, the Homeland, and U.S. interests in the world. A diverse set of foreign actors are targeting U.S. health and safety, critical infrastructure, industries, wealth, and government. State adversaries and their proxies are also trying to weaken and displace U.S. economic and military power in their regions and across the globe," the report states. "Both state and nonstate actors pose multiple immediate threats to the Homeland and U.S. national interests. Terrorist and transnational criminal organizations are directly threatening our citizens."

But there is a topic featured in past reports that is absent in the 2025 version: climate change.

Senator Angus King (ME) is dumbfounded that DNI Tulsi Gabbard doesn't consider climate change one of the most critical threats to America's national security. pic.twitter.com/JLsldAxBxg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

President Trump has made it clear his administration won't be wasting time or resources peddling "climate change" hysteria and grifting. This is a massive shift away from the Biden administration, whose national security officials dangerously cited "climate change" as the biggest threat facing America. President Joe Biden directly made the statement, which was often defended by his spokespeople.

'JUST NUTS': Trump's new Energy Sec. Chris Wright blasts former President Biden's "irrational, quasi-religious" climate policies as he highlights next steps the current administration plans to take. Read more. https://t.co/QUguQociHx pic.twitter.com/yWIoXcJ7Ut — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 12, 2025







