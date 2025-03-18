DOJ Moves Towards Justice for Americans Murdered on October 7

The Department of Justice announced a new joint task force this week dedicated to obtaining justice for Americans murdered or taken hostage on October 7, 2023.

"JTF 10-7 will focus on targeting, charging, and securing for prosecution in the United States the direct perpetrators of the October 7 attack — the terrorists on the ground that day who murdered and kidnapped innocent civilians. JTF 10-7 will also assume responsibility for the pending charges against Hamas leadership relating to the October 7 attack and other acts of terrorism, and to bring those criminals to the United States to face justice for their reprehensible role in these atrocities," the Department of Justice announced. "Finally, JTF 10-7 will investigate acts of terrorism and civil rights violations by individuals and entities providing support and financing to Hamas, related Iran proxies, and their affiliates, as well as acts of antisemitism by these groups."

JTF 10-7 will focus on targeting, charging, and securing for prosecution in the United States the direct perpetrators of the October 7 attack — the terrorists on the ground that day who murdered and kidnapped innocent civilians. — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) March 17, 2025

The task force was announced by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

“The barbaric Hamas terrorists will not win—and there will be consequences,” Attorney General Pam Bondi released in a statement. “As Attorney General, I have had the solemn honor of meeting with several families of U.S. citizens whose loved ones were kidnapped by Hamas on that dark day. This task force will strengthen the Department’s resolve to achieve justice for these families and their loved ones as we continue to fight antisemitism in all its forms.”

The new task force comes as Hamas continues to hold American Edan Alexander hostage in the Gaza Strip. The bodies of four more Americans who were murdered by Gaza civilians and the terrorist group are also being held.

"Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not," U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said last week.