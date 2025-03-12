And This Dem Senator Was Supposed to Be Savvy and Smart?
Tipsheet

Flashback: When Democrats Demanded 'DOGE'

Katie Pavlich
March 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

During an interview with Fox Business host Larry Kudlow this week, Elon Musk said he plans to stay the Department of Government Efficiency for at least another year. He'll do so despite an ongoing onslaught of attacks from Democrats over the cutting of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government -- in addition to terrorist attacks at a number of Tesla dealerships. 

But the Democrats' outrage seems to be manufactured given they've repeatedly called for the elimination of waste, fraud and abuse in the past. 


In fact, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once proclaimed in order to save Medicare, wasteful spending had to be eradicated. 

Which is exactly what Musk has said about the need to remove waste from federal programs. 

"It's not optional," Musk said in February from the Oval Office. "It's essential."

