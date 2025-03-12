Flashback: When Democrats Demanded 'DOGE'

During an interview with Fox Business host Larry Kudlow this week, Elon Musk said he plans to stay the Department of Government Efficiency for at least another year. He'll do so despite an ongoing onslaught of attacks from Democrats over the cutting of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government -- in addition to terrorist attacks at a number of Tesla dealerships.

"How are you running your other businesses?!"



ELON: With great difficulty.



"So there's no turning back?"



ELON: "I'm just here trying to make government more efficient." pic.twitter.com/u46uTpofL0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2025

But the Democrats' outrage seems to be manufactured given they've repeatedly called for the elimination of waste, fraud and abuse in the past.

What an incredible ad for DOGE. Thank's Bernie!



2008. Bernie Sanders acknowledges there is an incredible amount of waste and fraud in the government and then claims it's the responsibility of the President's administration to do something about it. pic.twitter.com/e4C1MJpdTx — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2025





Chuck Schumer just posted that Elon is a liar for claiming that Social Security and Medicare have lots of waste, fraud, and abuse.



Chuck also says that any cuts in these programs by DOGE will reduce benefits.



Have a listen to Chuck Schumer back in 2010. pic.twitter.com/pgYhogYFFI — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2025

In fact, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once proclaimed in order to save Medicare, wasteful spending had to be eradicated.

Found another potential DOGE team member.



2010. Nancy Pelosi: We cannot keep our promises on Medicare unless we cut out the waste, fraud, and abuse. pic.twitter.com/bdy3HsLMrg — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2025

Which is exactly what Musk has said about the need to remove waste from federal programs.

"It's not optional," Musk said in February from the Oval Office. "It's essential."