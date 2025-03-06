What's Up With Democrats and Their Singing?

It seems Democrats have completely lost their minds.

Ahead of a censure vote against Democrat Congressman Al Green Thursday, House Democrats started singing "we shall overcome" on the House floor. House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to restore order in the chamber as the lawmakers acted like children.

Advertisement

LOL: The House of Representatives voted to CENSURE Rep. Al Green, and Democrats starting SINGING on the house floor in "protest."



Speaker Mike Johnson had to literally SHUSH them.



This is PATHETIC!



🤣 pic.twitter.com/jqt9eMic8T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 6, 2025

Reducing regulation the price of oil and censuring Al Green. Lots of screaming and singing. pic.twitter.com/U6x33IJC0z — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 6, 2025

This isn't the first time we've seen this kind of display from the left in recent weeks. The Department of Government Efficiency has been the target of singing protestors at a number of locations throughout Washington D.C.

Apparently DOGE has defunded their singing lessons! pic.twitter.com/bmFuPZxVCK — Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) February 12, 2025

In fact, there's a "rapid response" choir dedicated to protesting cuts from DOGE. From the Washington Free Beacon:

A pink-vested protest group, the Rapid Response Choir, led a crowd in joyful song Monday in response to the Department of Government Efficiency’s cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). "This joy that I have, the world didn’t give it to me, the world can’t take it away," the group sang outside the NOAA building in Silver Spring, Md.

When Democrats aren't singing in the House, they're holding up paddles and poster cards.

MSNBC mocks Democrats' kindergarten bingo paddles: "This is an indictment, in my opinion, on the Democratic leadership ... The visuals are not taking back the House in 2026"



Democrats are the party of performative nonsense pic.twitter.com/euKtZz154Q — NRCC (@NRCC) March 5, 2025

At least they aren't burning anything down...yet.

Help us cover Dems in disarray by becoming a VIP member today!