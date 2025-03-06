Trump Gives an Update on Tariffs for Mexico
Tipsheet

What's Up With Democrats and Their Singing?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 06, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It seems Democrats have completely lost their minds. 

Ahead of a censure vote against Democrat Congressman Al Green Thursday, House Democrats started singing "we shall overcome" on the House floor. House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to restore order in the chamber as the lawmakers acted like children. 

This isn't the first time we've seen this kind of display from the left in recent weeks. The Department of Government Efficiency has been the target of singing protestors at a number of locations throughout Washington D.C. 

From the Washington Free Beacon

A pink-vested protest group, the Rapid Response Choir, led a crowd in joyful song Monday in response to the Department of Government Efficiency’s cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"This joy that I have, the world didn’t give it to me, the world can’t take it away," the group sang outside the NOAA building in Silver Spring, Md.

Is Israel About to Finish the Job Against Hamas? Katie Pavlich
When Democrats aren't singing in the House, they're holding up paddles and poster cards.

At least they aren't burning anything down...yet. 

