There's Context Missing in the Outrage Over Trump's First Cabinet Meeting
Bezos Announces a Major New Direction for The Washington Post
Trump Gave an Update on Whether the Philadelphia Eagles Will Be Coming to...
REPORT: James Comey Conducted Secret 'Honeypot' Investigation Into Trump Campaign
Anti-Gun Judge Hits Brooklyn Man With 10-Year Sentence for Building Firearms—Now He’s Figh...
How the Left Lies With Statistics
Trump Wants the Keystone XL Pipeline to Restart 'Now'. There's Just One Problem.
Ignore the Leftist Meltdowns Over Who Is Attending Trump's First Cabinet Meeting
Maddow Blasted MSNBC for Canceling Joy Reid's Show. Then This Happened.
Here's Who Is in Charge of DOGE
This Democrat Governor Will Pull Funding From Cities That Do Not Tackle Homelessness
Do No Harm: What Is Wrong With the American Academy of Pediatrics?
Texas Democrat: Elon Musk Can ‘F*** Off’
Tipsheet

Trump Has Ordered Another Major Reduction in the Workforce

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 26, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump has ordered another major reduction in the work force, which was announced Wednesday by the Office of Budget and Management and reiterated during the first Cabinet meeting of his second term at the White House. 

"The federal government is costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt. At the same time, it is not producing results for the American public. Instead, tax dollars are being siphoned off to fund unproductive and unnecessary programs that benefit radical interest groups while hurting hardworking American citizens," the memo states. "The American people registered their verdict on the bloated, corrupt federal bureaucracy on November 5, 2024 by voting for President Trump and his promises to sweepingly reform the federal government."

"On February 11, 2025, President Trump’s Executive Order Implementing The President’s 'Department of Government Efficiency' Workforce Optimization Initiative (Workforce Optimization) “commence[d] a critical transformation of the Federal bureaucracy.' It directedbagencies to “eliminat[e] waste, bloat, and insularity” in order to “empower American families,bworkers, taxpayers, and our system of Government itself,” the memo continues. "President Trump required that “Agency Heads shall promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force (RIFs), consistent with applicable law. President Trump also directed that, no later than March 13, 2025, agencies develop Agency Reorganization Plans."

Trump also addressed a directive from DOGE special government employee Elon Musk for federal workers to respond to an email with five tasks completed last week. 

