There's Context Missing in the Outrage Over Trump's First Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump will hold his first Cabinet meeting in his second term Wednesday morning, with all members present in addition to Department of Government Efficiency special government employee Elon Musk.

Advertisement

During a press briefing at the White House Tuesday, much was made of Musk's participation given he isn't a Cabinet member.

"Is Elon Musk going to attend the president's first Cabinet meeting tomorrow?" a reporter asked.

"He is, as a matter of fact. I spoke to the president about that before coming down here as well. And Elon, considering he is working alongside the president and our Cabinet secretaries, this entire administration will be in attendance tomorrow just to talk about DOGE’s efforts and how all of the Cabinet secretaries are identifying waste, fraud, and abuse at their respective agencies," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

BREAKING: Elon Musk will be attending President Trump's first cabinet meeting tomorrow to talk about DOGE's efforts and the fraud, waste, and abuse found at agencies pic.twitter.com/Dzu8gDhA5k — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 25, 2025

As a reminder, former President Joe Biden held his first Cabinet meeting, after nearly a year, in September 2024. Then, First Lady Jill Biden sat at the head of the table and ran it. Hunter Biden also attended Cabinet meetings while his father was in the White House after he became a convicted felon.

"Hunter Biden has joined meetings with President Joe Biden and his top aides since his father returned to the White House from Camp David, Maryland, on Monday evening, according to four people familiar with the matter. The president’s son has also been talking to senior White House staff members, these people said," NBC News reported in July 2024. "While he is regularly at the White House residence and events, it is unusual for Hunter Biden to be in and around meetings his father is having with his team, these people said. They said the president’s aides were struck by his presence during their discussions."

🚨FLASHBACK: Jill Biden joined the Cabinet meeting - Sep 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/WscrDHqZbV — AJ Huber (@Huberton) February 26, 2025

President Trump took to Truth Social ahead of the meeting.

"ALL CABINET MEMBERS ARE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ELON. The Media will see that at the Cabinet Meeting this morning!!!" Trump said.

The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. et.