The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught

Since President Donald Trump took office on January 20 his deportation task force, led by Border Czar Tom Homan, has wasted no time getting to work by green lighting Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids all over the country.

But leaks from inside the Department of Homeland Security have often foiled plans and allowed dangerous criminal aliens to get ahead of law enforcement.

EXCLUSIVE: We were embedded w/ ICE as part of a massive federal operation in Aurora, CA targeting Tren de Aragua gang members. But the op fell far short of its goals, possibly due to leaks to the media that the raid was coming. I’m told 30 arrests were made, & only 1 was TdA.… pic.twitter.com/thO5HsAIbV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 6, 2025

Given the dangerous nature of the raids, tipping off criminals can turn into a lethal operation for agents. Homan vowed to get to the bottom of the leaks earlier in the month and now, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is confirming at least some of the leakers have been found.

.@Sec_Noem: "I have found some leakers ... They will be fired." pic.twitter.com/0TKhXjoGx1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2025

Meanwhile, leftist groups are openly organizing ways for criminal illegal aliens to avoid federal law enforcement.