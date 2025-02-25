Some Big Changes Are Coming to How the Media Covers the White House
Tipsheet

The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 25, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Since President Donald Trump took office on January 20 his deportation task force, led by Border Czar Tom Homan, has wasted no time getting to work by green lighting Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids all over the country. 

But leaks from inside the Department of Homeland Security have often foiled plans and allowed dangerous criminal aliens to get ahead of law enforcement. 

Given the dangerous nature of the raids, tipping off criminals can turn into a lethal operation for agents. Homan vowed to get to the bottom of the leaks earlier in the month and now, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is confirming at least some of the leakers have been found. 

Scott Jennings Makes a Fool of Multiple CNN Leftist Panelists in One Night Rebecca Downs
Meanwhile, leftist groups are openly organizing ways for criminal illegal aliens to avoid federal law enforcement.

