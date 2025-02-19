DOGE vs. Ukraine Funding Is Coming

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Tuesday night, Elon Musk explained his role inside President Donald Trump's administration and detailed the work the Department of Government Efficiency is doing to find and root out government waste, abuse, corruption and fraud.

.@elonmusk: They say that what we're doing is unconstitutional, but what THEY are doing is unconstitutional! They're guilty of the crime of which they accuse us. pic.twitter.com/tnyjJUu5VP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 19, 2025

.@elonmusk: The average taxpaying American should be MAD AS HELL, because their tax money is being poorly spent...We're giving money to the Taliban! Like a lot! pic.twitter.com/Qc3fSKGWZ0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 19, 2025

So far DOGE has visited the Treasury Department, IRS, USAID and EPA with its technology and now, billions of dollars sent to Ukraine under the Biden administration is on the list for scrutiny. Musk posted on X that "kickbacks" are involved.

Kickbacks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2025

Elon Musk hints they will be auditing US funds sent to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yg3BIcvXMv — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 19, 2025

In 2024, the Pentagon admitted at least $2 billion in Ukraine funding is unaccounted for and Ukraine President Zelensky admits much of it has been lost.

"The Pentagon has found $2 billion worth of additional errors in its calculations for ammunition, missiles and other equipment sent to Ukraine, increasing the improperly valued material to a total of $8.2 billion, a U.S. government report revealed on Thursday," Reuters reported. "The U.S. Department of Defense has faced challenges in accurately valuing defense articles sent to Ukraine due to unclear accounting definitions, a new Government Accountability Office report showed."

Previously Zelensky said he doesn't know where $100 billion has gone.