DOGE vs. Ukraine Funding Is Coming

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 19, 2025 4:00 PM
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Tuesday night, Elon Musk explained his role inside President Donald Trump's administration and detailed the work the Department of Government Efficiency is doing to find and root out government waste, abuse, corruption and fraud.

So far DOGE has visited the Treasury Department, IRS, USAID and EPA with its technology and now, billions of dollars sent to Ukraine under the Biden administration is on the list for scrutiny. Musk posted on X that "kickbacks" are involved. 

In 2024, the Pentagon admitted at least $2 billion in Ukraine funding is unaccounted for and Ukraine President Zelensky admits much of it has been lost. 

"The Pentagon has found $2 billion worth of additional errors in its calculations for ammunition, missiles and other equipment sent to Ukraine, increasing the improperly valued material to a total of $8.2 billion, a U.S. government report revealed on Thursday," Reuters reported. "The U.S. Department of Defense has faced challenges in accurately valuing defense articles sent to Ukraine due to unclear accounting definitions, a new Government Accountability Office report showed."

Previously  Zelensky said he doesn't know where $100 billion has gone. 

