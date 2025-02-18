Senator Lee Raises a Key Question About Republicans and DOGE
Tipsheet

New Congressional Investigation Launched Into Biden's 'Green' Grift

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 18, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The House Oversight Committee has launched a new task force to investigate corruption and payoffs during the Biden administration through the "Inflation Reduction Act," under the guise of environmental policy. 

"Green New Deal policies wreaked havoc on Americans’ wallets, accelerating the impact of rampant inflation and forcing families to forgo basic necessities in order to pay energy bills. Compounding the effect on consumers was the regulatory blitz purposely deployed by the Biden Administration to create more hurdles for American coal, oil, natural gas, and nuclear industries. In 2024 alone, federal agencies recorded $1.4 trillion in net regulatory costs. EPA, by itself, recorded more than $1 trillion in net regulatory costs, DOE recorded $45.7 billion, and DOI recorded $5.1 billion," Chairman James Comer, along with Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison, released in a statement Tuesday. 

Comer and Burlison will work with the Department of the Interior, U.S. Department of Energy, the EPA and U.S. and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission  on the investigation. 

“These unacceptable costs will continue to be borne disproportionally by consumers until new, America First energy policies are fully implemented. The Committee is encouraged by President Donald Trump’s executive orders to end the Biden Administration’s war on American energy," they continued. "As the Trump Administration returns American energy policies to common sense principles furthering production dominance and affordability for consumers, the Committee seeks your assistance in an examination of the flawed energy legacies of the Biden Administration. To this end, please make arrangements to schedule a briefing with Committee staff on this matter as soon as possible."

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump called the Green New Deal a "Green New Scam." 

Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

