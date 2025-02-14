The Entry to the Oval Office Has New Decor

It's been nearly one month since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, with a new look for the Oval Office.

"Like four years ago, a portrait of George Washington now hangs over the fireplace, which is flanked by portraits of Alexander Hamilton, the country’s first Treasury secretary, and Thomas Jefferson, the country’s third president. A bust of Winston Churchill rests on a table near the fireplace, sitting in the same spot Trump originally had it before President Biden moved it out of the Oval Office when he took office in 2021. A bust of Martin Luther King Jr., whose likeness both Biden and Trump displayed in the Oval Office, remains," the Wall Street Journal detailed in January. "There are also new silver eagle figures over the fireplace on the mantel. The Trump 2.0 version of Jackson’s portrait hails from the White House art collection. In his first term, Trump had a portrait of the seventh president that was on loan from the U.S. Naval Academy, a White House aide explained."

Advertisement

But today, some new decor appeared in the hallway leading into the President's main work space.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!



WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE @WHITEHOUSE❤️… pic.twitter.com/XGrW3Uu9H0 — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 14, 2025

The New York Post, who published the framed mug shot, took notice.

"The Post’s front page showing President Trump’s Georgia mug shot was spotted Thursday on a wall just outside the Oval Office — indicating the 45th and 47th president isn’t embarrassed by the snap and may even view it as motivation as he begins his second term," The Post reports. "The framed newspaper appears to be in the office of Trump’s secretaries — located between the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room. The space often serves as an entryway for guests walking into the Oval. The surprising decorating choice was revealed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit when the leaders were seated in front of the Oval Office’s fireplace — with the door behind Trump left open."

Meanwhile, a federal judge recently ordered the Department of Justice to turn over documents related to collaboration between Fani Willis and Special Counsel Jack Smith in their lawfare against Trump.