Lawmaker Under Fire for Representing Somalia Instead of Her Constituents

Maine State Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland) is coming under fire over past video clips in which she appears to be using her position to advocate for her home country of Somalia.

Advertisement

In one clip that resurfaced after Somali candidate Omar Fateh won the Democratic primary for Minneapolis’ mayoral race, Dhalac appears to be insinuating that the United States can help Somalians improve their country.

“How can the politics in Somalia can, you know, resonate what we have here in the United States the democracy that we have,” Dhalac said. “How can you help us…be a better country and build back what we used to have back in a long time ago. So hopefully we will be able to help our country, our former country, Somalia.”

UHH—Dem. Maine Rep. Deqa Dhalac says her GOAL in American government is for the taxpayers of America to give $$$ to Somalia.



"How can you help us be a better country? Hopefully we will be able to help our country—uh...our former country, Somalia." 🤡pic.twitter.com/X6e9mULqsY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2025

Dhalac made the comments shortly after becoming Portland, Maine’s first Somali-American and first Muslim mayor in 2021. She later became a state lawmaker after Democratic Rep. Victoria Morales withdrew from the race for Maine House District 120.

As mayor, Dhalac championed climate and environmental issues, housing affordability, diversity in city hiring, and services for asylum seekers.

GOING IN: I’m about to hand-deliver the voices of 20+ pages of Mainers to Somalia-First Augusta Democrat Deqa Dhalac, calling on her to apologize for pledging loyalty to Somalia over the Mainers she took an oath to serve or RESIGN!



Let’s hope the @MaineDems came to work today… pic.twitter.com/qQrK3F21Bt — Bobby Charles for Maine Governor (@Bobby4Maine) August 1, 2025

Born in 1968, Dhalac fled Somalia’s civil war and arrived in the United States in the early 1990s, where she settled in Atlanta. She moved to Maine in 2005 and became involved in community organizing and immigrant rights work.

She has consistently affirmed her loyalty to her home country while serving in Maine’s legislature. She referred to the country as her land during her 2024 visit.

“I’m very happy to be with my country, my people, my elected members of parliament and ministers, my state of SSC Khatuma, State of Somalia. We’re going to defend our land,” she said while speaking in Somali.

Maine Rep. Deqa Dhalac last year: “We’re going to defend our land… God willing I’ll be helping our country.” pic.twitter.com/1LLjDe1jGu — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) July 24, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!