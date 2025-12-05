The Media's Latest Defense of Minnesota's Somali Community Fails Basic Math

The Left has come to the defense of the Minnesota Somali community because, despite the crime and massive fraud of taxpayer dollars, Democrats insist Somalis are part of the "fabric" of the state. It's another example in a long line of Leftists going to bat for some of the worst actors out there, instead of their victims. Not only have Somalis been busted for raping multiple women and girls, but the Medicare fraud also led to the death of at least one innocent Minnesota man.

Advertisement

But that doesn't matter to Democrats. They want Somalis here and don't care about the consequences. But instead of being honest and saying that, they resort to hackneyed platitudes and some incredible mathematical gymnastics.

Somali Minnesotans generate at least $500 million in income annually and pay about $67 million in state and local taxes. https://t.co/bfyS71ZQQD — KSTP (@KSTP) December 4, 2025

Here's more:

Remarks by President Trump questioned Somali labor and contributions. “These aren’t people that work,” Trump said. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” he said. However, Concordia University economist Dr. Bruce Corrie said his latest estimates show the following: Somali Minnesotans generate at least $500 million in income annually,

Somalis pay about $67 million in state and local taxes,

Somalis have an estimated $8 billion impact on the state’s economy,

Somali GDP is around $12 billion. “The estimated impact of these workers, Somali workers, in Minnesota could be about 8 billion dollars,” Corrie said. “And it’s about what they produce and how that production in terms generates and ripples through the economy.” We asked him his thoughts on Trump’s comments that said Somali’s don’t contribute anything.

You'll be shocked to learn the media are lying.

According to the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage and Statista, 58 percent of Somalis in Minnesota live in poverty, 42 percent are on food stamps, and 40 percent are unemployed. That puts a dent in all that revenue they generate.

Minnesota Somali population:



Poverty: 58%

Food Stamps: 42%

Unemployed: 40%

No High School Education: 41%



Billions in fraud waste and abuse… pic.twitter.com/78m0FUJpTb — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 4, 2025

There it is in black and white.

So they only owe, what, $933,000,000.00 for the autism center fraud alone? Excellent propaganda point. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 4, 2025

The media are stenographers and

There are also roughly 25,000 Somali students in Minneapolis schools, and the state spends roughly $24,000 on each student. That means the state spends about $600 million annually on just education.

Oh, and the total for all the fraud? More than $1 billion that we're aware of.

Math isn't that hard.

You forgot to add that they looted taxpayers out of over $1 billion and get millions in government handouts. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 4, 2025

Weird how they left that out of the equation.

You better switch back to making emotional arguments because when you breakdown the data, it’s awful https://t.co/8o32pxWprq — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 4, 2025

Advertisement

Yeah, this didn't go well for KSTP at all, did it?

I spent $2.99 on a candy bar at the 7/11 last week so it's cool that I stole $2,500 when I robbed the place this week. https://t.co/Vk6r7Nhifv — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) December 5, 2025

That's what they're saying.

There are around 80 thousand Somalians in Minnesota. If they contribute 67 million dollars in state and local taxes, that means they each pay on average about 800 bucks or so. To put that in perspective, the average Minnesotan pays anywhere from 8 to 10 THOUSAND in state and… https://t.co/kpDwlXcbEJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 4, 2025

The more you break down the numbers, the worse it looks.