The Media's Latest Defense of Minnesota's Somali Community Fails Basic Math

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 05, 2025 3:00 PM
The Left has come to the defense of the Minnesota Somali community because, despite the crime and massive fraud of taxpayer dollars, Democrats insist Somalis are part of the "fabric" of the state. It's another example in a long line of Leftists going to bat for some of the worst actors out there, instead of their victims. Not only have Somalis been busted for raping multiple women and girls, but the Medicare fraud also led to the death of at least one innocent Minnesota man.

But that doesn't matter to Democrats. They want Somalis here and don't care about the consequences. But instead of being honest and saying that, they resort to hackneyed platitudes and some incredible mathematical gymnastics.

Here's more:

Remarks by President Trump questioned Somali labor and contributions. 

“These aren’t people that work,” Trump said. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” he said.

However, Concordia University economist Dr. Bruce Corrie said his latest estimates show the following:

“The estimated impact of these workers, Somali workers, in Minnesota could be about 8 billion dollars,” Corrie said. “And it’s about what they produce and how that production in terms generates and ripples through the economy.”

We asked him his thoughts on Trump’s comments that said Somali’s don’t contribute anything.

You'll be shocked to learn the media are lying.

Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

According to the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage and Statista, 58 percent of Somalis in Minnesota live in poverty, 42 percent are on food stamps, and 40 percent are unemployed. That puts a dent in all that revenue they generate.

There it is in black and white.

The media are stenographers and 

There are also roughly 25,000 Somali students in Minneapolis schools, and the state spends roughly $24,000 on each student. That means the state spends about $600 million annually on just education.

Oh, and the total for all the fraud? More than $1 billion that we're aware of.

Math isn't that hard.

Weird how they left that out of the equation.

Yeah, this didn't go well for KSTP at all, did it?

That's what they're saying.

The more you break down the numbers, the worse it looks.

