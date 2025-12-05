Oh, You Knew CNN Had to Run With This Development About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect. Be Cautious.

The Epstein Files couldn’t damage President Trump. Notice how that story suffered an Argentine junta-style disappearance from the airwaves. It was all Democrats named in the files. Now, the J6 pipe bomb suspect, Brian Cole, was nabbed by the FBI this week. It was a segue into the larger riot that some still think was an armed rebellion fomented by Trump, but he’s a black leftist.

Cole was captured using information previously collected by the bureau. There were no new witnesses or evidence, which circles back to what the hell the FBI was doing under Joe Biden. Either way, CNN had to do something, so alas, we have a classic ‘in case of emergency break glass’ vibes: Cole didn’t think the 2020 election was legitimate.

CNN is at it AGAIN with the Jan. 6th rhetoric, this time saying it could be connected to the pipe bombs at the Capitol the night before.



"Well, Brian Cole, the suspect in this case, wolf, sat for interviews, hours of interviews yesterday with the FBI. Among the statements that… pic.twitter.com/2yW3kEXRLz — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) December 5, 2025

Walk, don’t run on this development, folks. The timing is too perfect. Also, the bureau knew about him. They knew where he lived this entire time, but now he’s some MAGA extremist. Just unreal that they think they can still sell these hoaxes to the masses.

The January 5th pipe bomber was living a hop, skip, and a jump from DC.



Biden's FBI knew exactly who he was and where he lived, yet they never arrested him-- even as they were arresting every MAGA grandma near the Capitol on J6.



But CNN and MSNBC want you to believe he was… pic.twitter.com/enA09FhKOW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

DC Pipe Bomber Brian Cole has an attorney.



It's John M. Shoreman.



He doesn't practice criminal law.



Expect his partner Mario Williams to file an appearance. Little criminal experience



Great publicity for their firm. Not the lawyers you want leading the case if you're Cole pic.twitter.com/QO3vIJxxX8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 5, 2025

