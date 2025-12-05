Lawmaker Under Fire for Representing Somalia Instead of Her Constituents
Tipsheet

Oh, You Knew CNN Had to Run With This Development About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect. Be Cautious.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 05, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Epstein Files couldn’t damage President Trump. Notice how that story suffered an Argentine junta-style disappearance from the airwaves. It was all Democrats named in the files. Now, the J6 pipe bomb suspect, Brian Cole, was nabbed by the FBI this week. It was a segue into the larger riot that some still think was an armed rebellion fomented by Trump, but he’s a black leftist.  

Cole was captured using information previously collected by the bureau. There were no new witnesses or evidence, which circles back to what the hell the FBI was doing under Joe Biden. Either way, CNN had to do something, so alas, we have a classic ‘in case of emergency break glass’ vibes: Cole didn’t think the 2020 election was legitimate.  

Walk, don’t run on this development, folks. The timing is too perfect. Also, the bureau knew about him. They knew where he lived this entire time, but now he’s some MAGA extremist. Just unreal that they think they can still sell these hoaxes to the masses. 

