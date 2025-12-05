Walk, Don't Run, Concerning This Latest Development About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect
Tipsheet

Check Out What This Chinese Communist Agent Said About NY Governor Kathy Hochul

Amy Curtis
December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

The Left has long said that if women ruled the world, there'd be peace. Everyone would have a pet unicorn, and there'd be rainbows in sunny skies.

The reality, of course, is far different. If you pay any attention to what we call AWFLs — the affluent white female Leftist — you know they're anything but kind and compassionate leaders. The most recent example of this would be Aftyn Behn, the failed Congressional candidate in Tennessee who wants to defund the police, abolish prisons, and thinks marriage and children are part of the patriarchy.

But that's small potatoes compared to what one Chinese agent, Linda Sun, had to say about New York's first female governor, Kathy Hochul. 

Sun stands accused of several serious crimes, including being an undisclosed foreign agent working for the Chinese government, conspiracy/fraud/bribery, and document fraud. She worked for both former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Hochul.

After working for both Governors, Sun told her Chinese commie bosses that Hochul was "much more obedient" than Andrew Cuomo.

Here's more:

The former top state official who allegedly served as a Chinese agent once bragged that Kathy Hochul was “much more obedient” than then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Linda Sun, 42, had convinced Hochul — who served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor at the time — to film a Lunar New Year video touting China’s New York consulate when she made the shocking comment, according to evidence presented at the ex-Albany aide’s corruption trial.

“She is much more obedient than the governor,” the accused Beijing mole wrote to China consular official Lihua Li in a Jan. 25, 2021, message shown to jurors in Brooklyn federal court.

“The deputy governor listens to me more than the governor does,” Sun wrote in another text minutes later — punctuated with a sheepish grin emoji — sent to Huang Ping, who headed the consulate office at the time.

Walk, Don't Run, Concerning This Latest Development About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Matt Vespa
That's a bad look, Hochul.

Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, also funded a lavish lifestyle with their work, prosecutors allege. This includes a $3.6 million Manhattan mansion, expensive watches and handbags, a 2024 Ferrari Roma and 2022 Mercedes GLB SUV. Sun's mother, Mei Ping Sun, took the stand last month and testified that Sun's father had a silver Rolex watch despite not being able to afford rent on his New York apartment.

Incredibly compromised.

That must be some good duck.

Yes, it does.

