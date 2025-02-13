Tom Homan Just Found a New Use For Rikers Island
Tipsheet

MAHA Is Off and Running With New Directives

Katie Pavlich
February 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Shortly after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate Thursday to become the next Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch from the Oval Office. 

Then, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Make America Healthy Again Commission. 

"To fully address the growing health crisis in America, we must re-direct our national focus, in the public and private sectors, toward understanding and drastically lowering chronic disease rates and ending childhood chronic disease.  This includes fresh thinking on nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments, the effects of new technological habits, environmental impacts, and food and drug quality and safety," the order states. "We must restore the integrity of the scientific process by protecting expert recommendations from inappropriate influence and increasing transparency regarding existing data.  We must ensure our healthcare system promotes health rather than just managing disease."

The order requires a number of actions within the next 100 days, including assessments about childhood disease and chronic illnesss in America.

