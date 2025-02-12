Noem Claws Back FEMA Funding Sent to Illegals in New York

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has successfully clawed back $59 million dollars in payments that were inappropriately sent to house illegal aliens at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City last week. The hotel is owned by the government of Pakistan.

Advertisement

“Secretary Noem has clawed back the full payment that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to NYC migrant hotels. FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley’s killer. There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people," DHS released in a statement Wednesday.

The FEMA employees who made the payments have been fired.

"Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants. Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist," DHS released in a statement Tuesday. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people."

Elon Musk and his DOGE team found the $59 million payment and are still working through FEMA to eliminate more of it.

"The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order," Musk posted on X early Monday morning. "That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds."