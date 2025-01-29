Trump Confirms a New Use for GITMO

Speaking ahead of a bill signing event for the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House Wednesday, President Donald Trump confirmed plans to send violent criminal aliens to Guantanamo Bay Prison, Cuba.

Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. Most people don't even know about it." pic.twitter.com/su3eu24J1Z — CSPAN (@cspan) January 29, 2025

During his remarks Trump expressed concern home countries of a number of criminal aliens aren't capable of keeping them in prisons or from returning to the United States, which is why the move to GITMO is necessary. He urged Congress to quickly approve funding for the security measure.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is working overtime to deport criminal aliens from big cities across the country.

"We will be the first line of defense for anybody that's in the American homeland. We will do everything that we can to protect the American people. We have jurisdiction over people who live here, people who leave here, and people who come here. We have jurisdiction over products that come into this country and which ones leave. We have jurisdiction over our internet, what comes in, what goes out, what kind of business. I tell people we have jurisdiction over everything," Homeland Security Secretary Kristie Noem said during remarks to the agency. "We will exercise all legal authorities that we have to protect this country because it is the only last light of freedom left."