Of Course the Associated Press Reported the Daniel Penny Verdict This Way

While reporting on the verdict of the Daniel Penny trial in New York City Monday, the Associated Press omitted a number of key facts from a headline posted on X.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Daniel Penny, the veteran who used a chokehold on subway rider Jordan Neely, has been acquitted in Neely's death. https://t.co/IgpbkV2w7s — The Associated Press (@AP) December 9, 2024

Jordan Neely wasn't simply a "subway rider." He was a career criminal who was threatening to kill passengers on the train in May 2023, which is why Marine Daniel Penny stepped in to subdue him and prevent Neely from doing harm to innocent people.

"Neely's record has 42 prior arrests, dating between 2013 and 2021. They include four for alleged assault, while others involved accusations of transit fraud and criminal trespass. At the time of his death, Neely had one active warrant for an alleged assault in connection with a 2021 incident," Newsweek reported in May 2024.

In the text of the story, the AP falsely accuses Penny of "vigilantism," and portrays Neely's father as a caring man who lost a son he was close to -- another opposition to the facts.

Jordan Neely's father Andre Zachary, who abandoned him as a child, placed him in foster care after his mother's murder when he was a teenager, and did not care about him while he was homeless says "I miss my son" and "this system is rigged." pic.twitter.com/g6KMWNcXJE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2024

The AP is a wire service that sends out stories to hundreds of news outlets all over the country. The blatant disregard for basic facts that benefit a leftist narrative is an ongoing and recurring problem at the AP.