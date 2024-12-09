BLM Activists Call For Violence After Penny Verdict
Of Course the Associated Press Reported the Daniel Penny Verdict This Way

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 09, 2024 1:15 PM
While reporting on the verdict of the Daniel Penny trial in New York City Monday, the Associated Press omitted a number of key facts from a headline posted on X. 

Jordan Neely wasn't simply a "subway rider." He was a career criminal who was threatening to kill passengers on the train in May 2023, which is why Marine Daniel Penny stepped in to subdue him and prevent Neely from doing harm to innocent people. 

"Neely's record has 42 prior arrests, dating between 2013 and 2021. They include four for alleged assault, while others involved accusations of transit fraud and criminal trespass. At the time of his death, Neely had one active warrant for an alleged assault in connection with a 2021 incident," Newsweek reported in May 2024. 

In the text of the story, the AP falsely accuses Penny of "vigilantism," and portrays Neely's father as a caring man who lost a son he was close to -- another opposition to the facts. 

Daniel Penny's Fate Decided Mia Cathell
The AP is a wire service that sends out stories to hundreds of news outlets all over the country. The blatant disregard for basic facts that benefit a leftist narrative is an ongoing and recurring problem at the AP. 

