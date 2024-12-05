ICYMI: Biden Fell Asleep During a Summit in Africa
Tipsheet

Comer: The Census Is Overcounting. Guess Who Benefits?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 05, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith

During a House Oversight Committee hearing about the U.S. Census Thursday, Chairman James Comer revealed population is being overcounted in areas that benefit Democrats -- ultimately skewing representation in Congress. 

“In 2020, the Post-Enumeration Survey suggests that there were overcounts in New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Delaware, Minnesota, Utah, and Ohio. And there were undercounts in Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Illinois," Comer said. “Six of the eight states benefiting from overcounts tended to favor Democrats in awarding congressional apportionment and electoral college votes."

“Meanwhile, five of the six states that were unfairly penalized by undercounts tended to vote for Republicans," he continued. “These miscounts had an impact on representation. Small numbers of proportional differences in population between states can impact the apportionment calculation. In the 2020 apportionment, a difference of only 89 people was the tipping point for New York being apportioned 26 seats instead of 27."

Further, illegal aliens are counted as part of the Census, which fought to keep a question about citizenship off of the 2020 survey.

The hearing was conducted to ensure the same mistakes are not made during the 2030 census.

