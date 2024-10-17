Kamala Bragged About Prosecuting a Cartel...That Didn't Exist

During an interview with Fox News Wednesday night, her first ever on the network and one of the few since becoming the Democratic nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed she took on the Guadalajara Cartel during her time as a prosecutor in California.

I am the only person running for president who has prosecuted transnational criminals. I have spent a significant part of my career going after people who present a threat to the safety of the American people.



I take this work quite seriously. pic.twitter.com/NUkOeSZ6pJ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2024

There's just one major problem.

By the time Harris became a prosecutor in the 1990s, the Guadalajara Cartel had already been disbanded.

In the 1980s a criminal group rooted in the state of Sinaloa evolved into the first large-scale drug trafficking organization and became the precursor of most of Mexico’s current major criminal organizations. Headed by Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, the group was known as the Felix Gallardo organization, (later known as the Guadalajara OCG). The Felix Gallardo organization became extremely powerful due to their connections to powerful Colombian OCGs and the lack of internal rivalries or competition within Mexico. The organization began to split apart in the late 1980s, due in part to the 1985 murder of U.S. DEA agent Enrique (Kiki) Camarena. Camarena’s death led to increased U.S. pressure on the Government of Mexico to combat narcotics trafficking leading Mexico to begin to re-organize and expand its federal police forces. Mexico’s renewed law enforcement efforts, in turn, contributed to the decline of Guadalajara organization leading to numerous internal divisions. One notable division occurred when Héctor Luis “El Güero” Palma Salazar broke from the Félix Gallardo organization.