Israel’s War to Save the West
Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel?
We Know Why Dems Are Trotting Barack Obama Out There to Shame Black...
Owner of TIME Magazine Calls Out Harris for Dodging Interview Requests
The Two Men Critically Injured at Trump's Butler Rally Speak Out Publicly for...
NRCC Calls Out Alaska Dem for Ads Lying About GOP Challenger
VIP
Fox News' Bret Baier Addresses Concerns About His Interview With Harris
Why Trump Wants Harris to Pass a Cognitive Test
FEMA Halted Aid in Parts of North Carolina in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath
What Is Fani Willis Hiding?
The Disturbing Details About the Tren de Aragua Gang Members Wreaking Havoc in...
On Deporting Gang Members and Preventing Non-Citizen Voting, the Left Again Reveals Itself
Time for Conservatives to Stop Apologizing
The UN Gravy Train Rolls on and on While America Pays
Tipsheet

Youngkin Isn't Backing Down Against DOJ's Absurd Lawsuit

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 15, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin isn't holding back after the Department of Justice issued a lawsuit last week against him and the Commonwealth for removing non-citizens from the voter rolls. 

Advertisement

"With less than 30 days until the election, the Biden-Harris Department of Justice is filing an unprecedented lawsuit against me and the Commonwealth of Virginia, for appropriately enforcing a 2006 law signed by Democrat Tim Kaine that requires Virginia to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls - a process that starts with someone declaring themselves a non-citizen and then registering to vote," Youngkin released in a statement about the lawsuit Friday. "Virginians - and Americans - will see this for exactly what it is: a desperate attempt to attack the legitimacy of the elections in the Commonwealth, the very crucible of American Democracy. With the support of our Attorney General, we will defend these commonsense steps, that we are legally required to take, with every resource available to us. Virginia’s election will be secure and fair, and I will not stand idly by as this politically motivated action tries to interfere in our elections, period."

Youngkin is taking his message to the airwaves and exposing the absurdity of the DOJ's efforts to keep non-citizens registered to vote. 

“It is beyond my possible understanding as to why the Department of Justice wants to block our ability to get non-citizens off the voter rolls. It’s constitutionally the right thing to do. It’s commonsensical, and as a result, we’re going to make sure that we have clean voting rolls in the Commonwealth of Virginia," Youngkin told Fox News in an interview Monday night. 

Recommended

What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Youngkin also took his message to CNN, where he found agreement that non-citizens should no be registered to vote. 

The DOJ lawsuit comes just three weeks before the November 5 presidential election. Democrats on Capitol Hill have repeatedly voted against legislation requiring proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in federal elections.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
FEMA Halted Aid in Parts of North Carolina in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath Madeline Leesman
Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel? Matt Vespa
After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be on Their Hands Matt Vespa
On Deporting Gang Members and Preventing Non-Citizen Voting, the Left Again Reveals Itself Guy Benson
CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
Advertisement