Youngkin Isn't Backing Down Against DOJ's Absurd Lawsuit

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin isn't holding back after the Department of Justice issued a lawsuit last week against him and the Commonwealth for removing non-citizens from the voter rolls.

Advertisement

"With less than 30 days until the election, the Biden-Harris Department of Justice is filing an unprecedented lawsuit against me and the Commonwealth of Virginia, for appropriately enforcing a 2006 law signed by Democrat Tim Kaine that requires Virginia to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls - a process that starts with someone declaring themselves a non-citizen and then registering to vote," Youngkin released in a statement about the lawsuit Friday. "Virginians - and Americans - will see this for exactly what it is: a desperate attempt to attack the legitimacy of the elections in the Commonwealth, the very crucible of American Democracy. With the support of our Attorney General, we will defend these commonsense steps, that we are legally required to take, with every resource available to us. Virginia’s election will be secure and fair, and I will not stand idly by as this politically motivated action tries to interfere in our elections, period."

Youngkin is taking his message to the airwaves and exposing the absurdity of the DOJ's efforts to keep non-citizens registered to vote.

“It is beyond my possible understanding as to why the Department of Justice wants to block our ability to get non-citizens off the voter rolls. It’s constitutionally the right thing to do. It’s commonsensical, and as a result, we’re going to make sure that we have clean voting rolls in the Commonwealth of Virginia," Youngkin told Fox News in an interview Monday night.

“It is beyond my possible understanding as to why the Department of Justice wants to block our ability to get non-citizens off the voter rolls. It’s constitutionally the right thing to do. It’s commonsensical, and as a result, we’re going to make sure that we have clean voting… pic.twitter.com/2W2ooxlHwq — Team Youngkin - Spirit of Virginia (@TeamYoungkin) October 15, 2024

Youngkin also took his message to CNN, where he found agreement that non-citizens should no be registered to vote.

We shouldn’t allow individuals who have self-identified as noncitizens to remain on the voter rolls. It’s not just common sense, it’s Virginia law. pic.twitter.com/yNEZcRG6hl — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 14, 2024

The DOJ lawsuit comes just three weeks before the November 5 presidential election. Democrats on Capitol Hill have repeatedly voted against legislation requiring proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in federal elections.