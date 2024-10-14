Even Biden's Columbus Day Message Is at Odds With Kamala Harris

It's Columbus Day and President Joe Biden issued a White House proclamation celebrating Italian Americans to mark the occasion.

"Today, we celebrate the proud heritage of Italian Americans in our Nation, whose contributions and character have shaped our country’s soul," the proclamation states. "I believe we are the only Nation in the world with a heart and soul that draws from old and new. For some Italian-American families, the stories they share about their ancestors’ lives in this country stretch back generations. They are stories about immigrants who left everything behind to sail across an ocean and chase the American Dream for the hope of a brighter future. They are stories about ancestors who helped build this country and found America’s middle class — and their traditions and recipes still bring joy to their families today."

"They are stories of Italian-American artists, laborers, lawmakers, and leaders who never gave up on the idea of America. And for many Italian Americans, the story of Christopher Columbus’ voyage crossing the Atlantic from the Spanish port of Palos de la Frontera on behalf of Queen Isabella I and King Ferdinand II remains a source of pride. But no matter if their families arrived here centuries ago or only recently, Italian Americans’ courage, strength, and character are woven into the rich tapestry of our country," he continued.

Biden also lauded the establishment of Columbus Day and Columbus' discovery of the New World.

"For many Italian Americans, the lives of their ancestors in this country were not always easy. In addition to the challenges of starting life in a new land, they also faced discrimination. Columbus Day was founded by President Benjamin Harrison in 1892 in response to the horrific, xenophobic attack that took the lives of 11 Italian Americans the year before. In the face of hate, Italian Americans persisted — advancing our Nation and challenging us to live up to our highest values," the proclamation continues. "Today, may we honor the history and heritage of Italian Americans and all that they have done to help realize the full promise of America for generations. In commemoration of Christopher Columbus’ historic voyage 532 years ago, the Congress, by joint resolution of April 30, 1934, and modified in 1968 (36 U.S.C. 107), as amended, has requested the President proclaim the second Monday of October of each year as 'Columbus Day.'"

But Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Governor Tim Walz have a different message. In fact, Harris supports officially renaming Columbus Day.

During the Democratic nominee’s failed 2020 presidential campaign and vice presidential tenure, she repeatedly said in public remarks that she was supportive of labeling the federal holiday “Indigenous Peoples’ Day.” “Count me in,” Harris told a voter who asked during a February 2019 campaign stop in Portsmouth, NH, whether she would change the name of the day via federal law.

Flashback: Here’s What Kamala Harris Said About Eliminating Columbus Day

The conflicting view points only add to reporting the Biden and Harris teams are feuding.