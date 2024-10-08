Someone Tell Kamala to Shut Her Face Over DeSantis Reportedly Not Taking Her...
Harris Has a New Excuse for Her Policy Flip Flopping

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 08, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

During an interview with 60 Minutes Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a new excuse about why voters don't trust her latest and superficial policy positions. 

The explaination comes after months of Team Harris desperately trying to walk back far left positions espoused by the presidential candidate during her failed 2020 campaign and her record as the most progressive member of the U.S. Senate - even beating out self proclaimed socialist Senator Bernie Sanders.

Former President Donald Trump responded to the interview on Truth Social. 

"The Interview on 60 Minutes with Comrade Kamala Harris is considered by many of those who reviewed it, the WORST Interview they have ever seen. She literally had no idea what she was talking about, and it was an embarrassment to our Country that a Major Party Candidate would be so completely inept. In addition, her Incompetence on 'helping' people through the devastation of Hurricane Helene is being reviewed as, by far, the Worst in American History, even worse than Katrina - If that is possible! I can’t imagine anybody living in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, or Tennessee, voting for her," Trump said. 

"Pollsters are saying that the anti, or negative, Vote in those places, and even places not affected but with people watching what took place, will be heavily against her. This is good news because November 5th is the Most Important Day in the History of our Country, and we cannot bear four more years of Incompetence. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he continued. 

Harris is on a friendly media blitz this week as she continues to lose ground in polling among key demographics. 

