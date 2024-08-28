This Is the Kind of 'Border Wall' Kamala Harris Supports
Tipsheet

Democrats Are Freaking Out Over Republicans' Efforts to Stop Illegal Aliens From Voting

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 28, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

While the Trump campaign, Republican National Committee, Republican governors and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill work to keep illegal immigrants and non-citizens from voting in U.S. elections, Democrats are fighting against their efforts and threatening to shut down the government over voter integrity legislation. 

"A conservative-backed push for stricter proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting could complicate efforts to avert a government shutdown next month. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have acknowledged a stopgap of some kind, also known as a continuing resolution (CR), will be necessary to keep the government funded past Sept. 30," The Hill reports. "But calls are growing among House conservatives to use that must-pass measure to force consideration of a partisan bill aimed at barring noncitizens from voting — laying the groundwork for a clash with the Democratic-led Senate, which would likely reject such a package."

The question is, why? 

Meanwhile, in Virginia and Texas thousands of illegal immigrants and non-citizens have been removed from voter rolls. 

