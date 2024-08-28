Democrats Are Freaking Out Over Republicans' Efforts to Stop Illegal Aliens From Voting

While the Trump campaign, Republican National Committee, Republican governors and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill work to keep illegal immigrants and non-citizens from voting in U.S. elections, Democrats are fighting against their efforts and threatening to shut down the government over voter integrity legislation.

America needs the SAVE Act to prevent noncitizens from voting.



The arguments against including the SAVE Act in the September spending bill are weak and crumble under examination.



I invite Senate GOP leadership to offer solutions, not excuses. https://t.co/s2z9oD7zSs — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 26, 2024

"A conservative-backed push for stricter proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting could complicate efforts to avert a government shutdown next month. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have acknowledged a stopgap of some kind, also known as a continuing resolution (CR), will be necessary to keep the government funded past Sept. 30," The Hill reports. "But calls are growing among House conservatives to use that must-pass measure to force consideration of a partisan bill aimed at barring noncitizens from voting — laying the groundwork for a clash with the Democratic-led Senate, which would likely reject such a package."

The question is, why?

Democrats want illegal aliens to illegally vote because Democrats can’t win elections without cheating or stealing. It’s that simple. https://t.co/8lzkUIR4wW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 28, 2024

If you’re convinced that noncitizens don’t vote—against evidence showing that in many cases they have—then what’s the harm in passing the SAVE Act? https://t.co/yW0RIDh4gC — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 27, 2024

This fall, we’re going to pass the SAVE Act, protect election integrity, and dare Democrats to explain why they think foreigners should be able to vote in America. pic.twitter.com/tJs5BtLHnn — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) August 26, 2024

Meanwhile, in Virginia and Texas thousands of illegal immigrants and non-citizens have been removed from voter rolls.