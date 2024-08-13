An Assassin Tried to Kill Trump One Month Ago. But the Liberal Media...
We Have an Update on Presidential Debates

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 13, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo

Last week former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both agreed to participate in a presidential debate on September 10. The event will be hosted by ABC News. 

Shortly before the Harris campaign agreed to the September 10 date, Trump challenged Harris to three debates throughout the month of September. 

“I think it’s very important to have debates, and we’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We’ve agreed with NBC. Fairly full agreement subject to them on September 10. And we’ve agreed with ABC on September 25,” Trump said from Mar-a-Lago. 

Today, the Harris campaign agreed to a second debate on September 25 -- so long as Trump shows up on September 10. From Michigan Live

Campaign officials for Vice President Kamala Harris said they would consider debating Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, but first he must demonstrate his willingness to participate in an earlier commitment.

Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 race for the presidency, last weekend announced on social media his plans to debate his opponent, Harris, on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in Grand Rapids. On his Truth Social account, Trump said the debate would air on NBC and be anchored by Lester Holt.

The Democrat’s campaign is outlining at least one condition that could pave the way for a Grand Rapids showdown with Trump.

“We are open to another debate, and we’ll continue those conversations,” read a Harris campaign statement. “But to be clear, any additional debate would be subject to Trump actually showing up on Sept. 10. We’re not playing his games.”

The Trump campaign is ready to go:

