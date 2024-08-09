Special Counsel Confirms Hunter Biden Was Taking Bribes

While President Joe Biden spends yet another weekend in Delaware after the collapse of his 2024 campaign his son, Hunter Biden, is facing new and damning facts from Special Counsel David Weiss.

Advertisement

According to a new court filing, the younger Biden took millions of dollars from a Romanian real estate tycoon in exchange for U.S. policy changes toward corruption in the country. The exchange took place while President Joe Biden was the Vice President during President Barack Obama's administration.

NEW: Prosecutors contend Hunter Biden was hired by Romanian oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu "to attempt to influence US government agencies," but the deal was structured to avoid FARA because Hunter was concerned about "political ramifications" for @JoeBiden. https://t.co/0io0xK2lq1 pic.twitter.com/yjYP2Jz2Tt — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 7, 2024

The Special Counsel investigating Hunter Biden says that a Romanian oligarch paid the president's son to influence foreign policy.



ABC News' @AaronKatersky explains the significance of the allegation and new details about the case.https://t.co/lE84dv91rW pic.twitter.com/0HZcWsnuep — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) August 8, 2024

BREAKING: The DOJ officially admits Hunter Biden was bribed by a criminal Romanian billionaire to influence U.S. policy through Joe Biden.



Now that the Biden coup is complete, they’re releasing the crimes that were going to tank his campaign. pic.twitter.com/JUi9zucRsP — Paul Hookem (@PaulHook_em) August 9, 2024

The central question regarding the shady, overseas Biden family business has always been whether Hunter -- who was business partners with his father and often flew on Air Force Two to make deals in foreign countries -- was influencing changes in U.S. government policy in exchange for payment. In other words, was the Biden family accepting bribes? According to new information unearthed by the Special Counsel, the answer is yes.

Last year the House Oversight Committee, led by Republican Congressman James Comer, launched an impeachment inquiry into whether President Joe Biden accepted money in exchange for changes in U.S. policy during his time as vice president.

🚨While VP Joe Biden lectured Romania on corruption, the Bidens received over a million dollars from a Romanian company controlled by Gabriel Popoviciu.



💰Bank records uncovered by @GOPoversight in 2023 show the Biden family and associates received over $3 million from Romania. https://t.co/8zzFC9rfkv — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 8, 2024

🚨The Biden family’s influence peddling schemes in Romania were documented in @GOPoversight’s bank records memorandum in May 2023.



Bank records don’t lie. The mainstream media took their marching orders from the Biden White House & turned a blind eye to public corruption. https://t.co/W38Xe8q2S9 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 7, 2024

Hunter Biden will stand trial for tax federal evasion in September. The trial will take place in Los Angelos.