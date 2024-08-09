Is Kamala Going to Get Away With This?
Tipsheet

Special Counsel Confirms Hunter Biden Was Taking Bribes

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 09, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

While President Joe Biden spends yet another weekend in Delaware after the collapse of his 2024 campaign his son, Hunter Biden, is facing new and damning facts from Special Counsel David Weiss. 

 According to a new court filing, the younger Biden took millions of dollars from a Romanian real estate tycoon in exchange for U.S. policy changes toward corruption in the country. The exchange took place while President Joe Biden was the Vice President during President Barack Obama's administration. 

The central question regarding the shady, overseas Biden family business has always been whether Hunter -- who was business partners with his father and often flew on Air Force Two to make deals in foreign countries -- was influencing changes in U.S. government policy in exchange for payment. In other words, was the Biden family accepting bribes? According to new information unearthed by the Special Counsel, the answer is yes. 

Last year the House Oversight Committee, led by Republican Congressman James Comer, launched an impeachment inquiry into whether President Joe Biden accepted money in exchange for changes in U.S. policy during his time as vice president. 

Hunter Biden will stand trial for tax federal evasion in September. The trial will take place in Los Angelos. 

Tags: CORRUPTION

