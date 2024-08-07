Do We Have an MIA President? What is Biden Doing?
JD Vance Humiliates Kamala in Front of Her Own Plane

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 07, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly tapped running mate Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota are in Eau Claire, Wisconsin today to rally voters in the Badger State. 

Republican Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate, is also in Eau Claire for a dueling rally. As the current vice president continues to hide from reporters, Vance stopped by Harris' plane on the tarmac to answer questions on his way in. 

"I thought the reporters traveling with Kamala might be a little lonely given that she never answers questions from them, so I figured I’d come say hello and check out my new plane while I was at it," Vance posted on X. 

Walz is also refusing to answer questions. 

Earlier in the day, Vance shot back at Walz' attacks and accused him of stolen valor.

And Vance isn't the only one.

