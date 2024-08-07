JD Vance Humiliates Kamala in Front of Her Own Plane

Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly tapped running mate Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota are in Eau Claire, Wisconsin today to rally voters in the Badger State.

Republican Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate, is also in Eau Claire for a dueling rally. As the current vice president continues to hide from reporters, Vance stopped by Harris' plane on the tarmac to answer questions on his way in.

"I thought the reporters traveling with Kamala might be a little lonely given that she never answers questions from them, so I figured I’d come say hello and check out my new plane while I was at it," Vance posted on X.

WOW: JD Vance takes impromptu questions from reporters in front of Kamala Harris’ plane:



“I thought you guys may get lonely, because the VP doesn’t answer questions from reporters!” pic.twitter.com/GvaTOCmBO6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2024

It's been 16 days since Kamala Harris became the presumptive nominee of the Democrat Party and she still hasn't sat for a single interview with the media. #WheresKamala https://t.co/GskLe1CJEc — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 6, 2024

Walz is also refusing to answer questions.

JD VANCE CALLED IT!



Fake Tim Walz SCURRIES AWAY FROM REPORTERS moments after JD Vance called out the Harris/Walz ticket for REFUSING to take questions from the press!



“Vance accused you of stolen valor, your response?!” pic.twitter.com/UX4k12hrER — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2024

Earlier in the day, Vance shot back at Walz' attacks and accused him of stolen valor.

You know what really bothers me about Tim Walz?



When the US Marine Corps asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it.



When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, he dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him. I think that's shameful. pic.twitter.com/Dq9xjn4R51 — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2024

And Vance isn't the only one.

I served in the Minnesota National Guard with him. He literally abandoned us when we were about to be deployed to Iraq. He's a coward and should be treated as such. https://t.co/NPMfyUCjf2 — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) August 7, 2024