Biden Is MIA After Bailing From His Campaign

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 22, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden hasn't been seen in public since last week when the White House announced he contracted COVID-19 and was headed to his Delaware beach house to recover. 

"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre released in a statement on July 17. 

On Sunday and after a number of very public denials, the Joe Biden Twitter account posted a letter allegedly signed by Biden -- not on official presidential letterhead -- announcing he was "standing down" from his 2024 presidential campaign. 

Biden failed to release a still photo or a video of the announcement, raising serious questions about his state of being. 

Further, Biden's schedule for the week at the White House remains empty.

