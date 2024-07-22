Biden Is MIA After Bailing From His Campaign

President Joe Biden hasn't been seen in public since last week when the White House announced he contracted COVID-19 and was headed to his Delaware beach house to recover.

"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre released in a statement on July 17.

NEW: Pres. Biden—unmasked—boards Air Force One in Las Vegas to head to Delaware to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/OqjcRPTEV3 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 17, 2024

On Sunday and after a number of very public denials, the Joe Biden Twitter account posted a letter allegedly signed by Biden -- not on official presidential letterhead -- announcing he was "standing down" from his 2024 presidential campaign.

BREAKING: Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race

https://t.co/4sgsWfaiZH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2024

Biden failed to release a still photo or a video of the announcement, raising serious questions about his state of being.

BAIER: Not physically seeing Biden - not addressing a camera in Delaware, let alone an Oval Office statement like LBJ did.



PERINO: They didn't even release a WH still photograph. Nothing. I hope he's fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend… pic.twitter.com/j549P87mIp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 21, 2024

Further, Biden's schedule for the week at the White House remains empty.